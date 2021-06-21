ALBANY, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upstate New York Capital Region food lovers have a renewed interest in one of the oldest foods ever made, bread. Inspired by his immigrant parents and world travels, Andreas Mergner, a former pharmacist and computer programmer, discovered a fascination with bread baking. Although he always loved to cook and experiment in the kitchen, his curiosity, experimentation, and sense of adventure led him to start his own business, but not as a baker the first time around. Mergner's original business was Pursue the Clue, which launched in 2016 as a way to capitalize on a trending interest in escape rooms. Business was on an upswing since the opening of his newest room and then COVID-19 struck.
The COVID-19 pandemic, like for many other businesses, deprived Mergner the opportunity to continue the escape room due to shutdowns of non-essential businesses in NY state. However, with a problem-solving mind, Mergner made a change of direction that resurrected his interest in bread making and the eventual purchase of specialized bread baking equipment he would house in his now shuttered business. Meticulously, he created delicious bread recipes that would kick off his new business as The Bread Butler. Shortly after opening, The Bread Butler was lauded in the Times Union by food critic, Steve Barnes. "A lot of people have said it's the best bread they have ever eaten!" said Mergner.
Relatively quickly, he put into place many of the things needed to run a direct-to-consumer food business that delivers to customers' homes. To him, it was a way to bake the best bread from a local specialty bakery and make ordering it a convenient online shopping experience for the busy consumer. While the bakery business is not a new concept, the focus on creative artisan breads made with the best organic ingredients, that can be delivered directly to a home or business was something new.
After a full year in business in April 2021, The Bread Butler continues to bake three standard bread types weekly, and introduces "Breads of the Week" that are rotated to keep customers excited about flavors. Gift cards and gift platters are also offered for holidays and special occasions like Christmas, Valentine's Day, Easter, and Father's Day.
To further elevate the bread tasting experience, and present new baked goods to food lovers, Mergner uses his own in-house software program that he authored. With his computer coding, he and his bakers can measure the right balance of ingredients, and batch the difficult processes of baking in large quantities. Between his software and customer taste-testers, he has launched successful baked products like Tiramisu Brownies, Cherry Chocolate Chip Dessert Bread, and Bread Butler "Good Morning" Bread that has ingredients like cherries, raisins, candied orange peels, and sunflower seeds.
In support of small, local, like-minded businesses, the Bread Butler additionally offers a curated selection of locally made products that can be added to deliveries via the website. Furthermore, Mergner believes in giving back to the community and donates all unsold loaves of bread to local charities, like the Regional Food Bank, which amounts to nearly 30 loaves a week.
When asked what is next for The Bread Butler, Mergner said, "We will continue expanding our footprint in the area and meeting our customers' needs with the creation of new, delicious flavors and products, while improving upon the items we already bake."
Consumers can expect to find bread reimagined for people with luxury tastes, baked goods that are made with an exciting, flavorful twist and offerings of locally made goods – all with the convenience of delivery.
The Bread Butler is an Albany, NY-based bakery that makes bread and an assortment of snacks and baked goods. It was established in 2020 by Andreas Mergner. The Bread Butler's products are sold online direct-to-consumer in the New York Capital Region and in local stores such as: like Honest Weight and Kleinke's Farmstand. For more information about Mr. Mergner and The Bread Butler, visit https://TheBreadButler.com and https://www.facebook.com/TheBreadButler.
