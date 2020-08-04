SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bring Your Customers Back (BYCB) Foundation, an international consortium aiming to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced the launch of an independent safety certification program. Through this initiative, the foundation helps to identify businesses in the recreation and hospitality sectors complying with health standards, bringing confidence and safety back to customers.
The foundation goals
Companies around the world have been exposed to immense losses through the ongoing pandemic. The tourism industry was among the first to face a dismal aftermath of the global lockdown. According to the World Tourism Organization, loss estimations for the sector in 2020 may amount up to $1.2 trillion in export revenues. Due to around one billion fewer international tourist arrivals expected this year, 100–120 million jobs are at risk. Retaining customers is now a top priority for businesses to stay afloat, make profit, and keep the jobs.
Establishing all the necessary safety measures and demonstrating compliance with the regulations imposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) is key to restoring customers' trust and resuming operations. The goal of the Bring Your Customers Back Foundation is to assist businesses in putting safety measures in place.
"Through the foundation, we share our experience and accumulate industry resources to offer information and tools helping to minimize the effects of the pandemic," commented Daria Lapus, Project Coordinator at the BYCB Foundation. "In particular, we provide expert advice and create content through working groups dedicated to marketing, risk-management, and innovative technologies."
The certification process
In contrast to self-made claims, certification by the BYCB Foundation delivers a proof of safety from an independent consultancy combining experts from various industries. The program enables businesses to evaluate compliance of the implemented safety measures against the regulations by the WHO.
During assessment, experts from the BYCB Foundation score an applicant's precautions and workflows across 70+ parameters. Using video calls, the compliance with the COVID-19 safety standards is examined regarding social distancing, disinfection, personal protection equipment, etc. Upon meeting all the requirements, a certification is awarded to an organization within 24 hours after applying for it.
The certification aims to accelerate the retention of loyal customers and encourage the acquisition of new ones in a matter of weeks. To make these happen, members of the foundation are guided through the process by the advisory board. The foundation also consults on legal matters and helps to work out a risk mitigation plan to help businesses avoid lawsuits related to getting infected with SARS-CoV-2.
How to apply?
Interested organizations are welcome to join the foundation (membership fees are based on the size of the company):
https://bycbfoundation.org/join-the-foundation/
The cost of certification is $250 (the fee is waived for members of the BYCB Foundation). Apply for assessment here:
https://bycbfoundation.org/apply-now/
About the BYCB Foundation
The Bring Your Customers Back Foundation is a consortium of international organizations, helping to connect companies in the recreation and hospitality sectors with providers of technology solutions. The ultimate goal of the foundation is to assist businesses such as hotels, cruise lines, gyms, restaurants, etc., in minimizing the effect of the pandemic and resuming operations. For more: https://bycbfoundation.org/.
Media contact:
Daria Lapus
Project Coordinator
244640@email4pr.com
+1 (315) 226-7712