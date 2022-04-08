The Broken Mug, an independent coffee shop in Columbus, Nebraska, will celebrate its fifth anniversary on April 21. Located inside The Sanctuary church at 2800 22nd Avenue, the shop continues to grow with support from the 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup team at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As The Broken Mug coffee shop prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary on April 21, Owner Mandy Tuls reflected on the independent coffee shop's growth, its role in the small community of Columbus, Nebraska, and its relationship with coffee partner Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
Mandy and her husband Todd Tuls learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop start-up program.
"Congratulations to Owners Mandy and Todd Tuls, General Manager Angey Johnson, Manager Brookelyn Adams-Tuls, Manager Zoe Crumb, Kitchen Manager Shayla Maslonka and their team for reaching their fifth anniversary!" said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "It's been a privilege to guide them from startup through their continuing success, and we look forward to supporting their future growth."
Based on Ubert's book, 7 Steps to Success: A Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, Crimson Cup's program has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states start and run independent coffee shops serving their local communities.
7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new coffee shop owners in developing a coffee shop business plan and assist with site evaluation, on-site training, marketing materials, menu ideas and much more.
"Our services are designed to help reduce costs, increase profits and eliminate potential headaches," Ubert said.
Since opening five years ago inside the IC Church at 2800 22nd Avenue, The Broken Mug has become a gathering place for local coffee lovers.
"We are the only locally owned coffee shop in our town," Mandy said. "We are also the only coffee shop that delivers drinks and food items."
The shop serves a full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks – including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos – as well as iced coffee and tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks. Ice cream, pastries and sandwiches round out the menu.
The food menu has evolved to include a more expansive assortment of luncheon sandwiches.
"I really listened to 7 Steps Project Manager and Trainer Steve Bayless when he said start off simple, don't add food yet," Mandy said. "You can have a couple of bakery items, but really concentrate on the drinks first and make sure you are consistent and comfortable before adding other items to your menu."
In just five years, The Broken Mug has evolved significantly in response to customer needs.
"Molding to what your community wants is key," Mandy said. "Two years ago, we added delivery. A year ago, we added a drive-thru because that's what our community needed during Covid."
To keep up with customer demand, she added a coffee trolley called the Mini Mug across the parking lot from The Broken Mug.
The Tuls, who are members of The Sanctuary church, named The Broken Mug after a Bible verse from the book of Psalms that says God heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.
From giving free regular-size drinks to new Sanctuary attendees to sponsoring sports programs, proms and other events with area schools, the Tuls place a high priority on giving back to the local community.
"We love our community, and we enjoy helping out and getting involved," Mandy said.
The shop supports Big Brothers & Big Sisters, United Way, Girl Scouts and other groups. In November and December, it hosts a giving tree for families in need to receive Christmas gifts.
A lifelong coffee lover, Mandy Tuls wanted to have a business with a great atmosphere and lots of customer interactions. After five years, she revels in the freedom of making decisions on her own and with her team.
"I love encouraging and lifting up each of my team members," she said. "I also love letting my staff explore fun and new drink recipes and then featuring their drinks. Each team member is unique, and I love seeing what dynamics they add to our team."
Asked for advice to other entrepreneurs who are considering opening a coffee shop through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success program, Mandy said:
"Don't Overthink it. Just do it! Crimson Cup is always there to help with all aspects of my business from start-up, hiring, adjusting my prices through the years, equipment and other questions I have."
"They start you on a path that will deliver success as long as you really follow what they say," she added. "I did and look at me now! I'm opening my third location in March 2023, and I won't need a business loan to complete it."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea