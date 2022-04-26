Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) returns with its popular in-person events, presenting the 6th Annual Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Spring Edition on Saturday, May 7th at Industry City's Courtyard 1/2 in Sunset Park, Brooklyn; for details and tickets, visit CrushWineXP.com.
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) is pleased to mark its return to live events since the pandemic with its long-running Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Spring Edition. The event returns to Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Saturday, May 7, with an open-air twist; outdoors in Courtyard 1/2, under a spacious tent, protected from the elements. The sixth annual spring tasting offers a choice of two sessions: Afternoon: 2-5pm or Evening: 7-10pm, as well as a special Premium Early Access Ticket enabling guests to enter one hour prior to the start of the general sessions. A VIP Ticket includes early access plus admission to an exclusive VIP lounge located in the expansive Factory Floor space, featuring 12 high end wines and a special selection of appetizers for pairing.
Brooklyn Crush will feature a sumptuous seasonal selection of wines, spirits, artisanal foods, plus select lifestyle product and service sponsors. Artisan food companies from New York City and beyond will sample an array of baked goods, salsas and sauces, non-alcoholic beverages and juices, and other specialty items. In addition to sipping and nibbling, guests can keep their complimentary Crush WineXP custom tasting glass as a souvenir.
Tasting tables feature diverse wines including dry and crisp white wines, fruit-forward, elegant, and complex reds; along with rosés, sweet, and sparkling selections. Old, new, and emerging wine regions will be showcased including France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, South America, Greece, Slovenia, California, and New York. An array of spirits will be showcased from U.S. distilleries including several located in Brooklyn and upstate New York.
"We're thrilled to be back with our first in-person event since the pandemic. Returning to Industry City with Brooklyn's premier tasting event held outdoors adds the perfect springtime vibe," notes Sam Kimball, founder of New York Wine Events. "Industry City's courtyard setting provides an industrial chic backdrop for Brooklyn Crush's selection of wines from around the globe, spirits from U.S. makers, and delicious artisanal foods. Crush Wine Experiences looks forward to creating an atmosphere where guests will enjoy tasting, discovering, and experiencing all the offerings."
Participating sponsors include: BMW, 90+ Cellars, 1857 Spirits, Albert Bichot USA, Althea's Tropical Delights, Balls Vodka, Ballsy, Barrow's Intense, Bevo's Kitchen, Brotherhood – America's Oldest Winery, Cantina Valtidone, Coney Island Saucery, Cooper's Daughter Spirits, D'AG Wine, LLC, Don Tony Perez Wines, Drunken Fruit, Europvin USA, Ferreira Carpenter Winery, Fort Hamilton Distillery, Four Fights Distillery, Frankly Organic Vodka, Green Mountain Energy, LangeTwins Winery, Laureate Imports, The Long Drink, Mengler Family Wines, Molly & Mags, North Fork Crush Wines & Spirits, Papi Wines, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Perfect Blends, Pierre's Spicy, Pindar Vineyards, Provence Rosé Group, River Horse Wine Imports, Salsa di Parma, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Sunset Botanica, Tropical Harvest Slushies & Juices, Two Robbers, Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery, and WA Meadwerks.
Industry City restaurants sampling their specialties include Kotti Berliner Döner Kabob and Table 87, plus guests will enjoy fresh baked demi baguettes from Colson Patisserie to cleanse their palates in between sips. Additional restaurants, wineries and artisanal food purveyors will be added in the coming weeks; check website for details. As with all of Crush Wine Experiences events, artisanal food companies and New York State wineries and distilleries and will have full size items and bottles available for guests to purchase and enjoy at home.
Tickets to the Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival are on sale now ranging from $55 to $105, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Check the website for current ticket information and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend all of Crush Wine Experience's festivals. Advance purchase is highly recommended as the popular tastings have experienced sold out crowds for over a decade, and the 2022 kickoff event in Brooklyn is expected to do the same.
For complete details or to purchase tickets for Brooklyn Crush on May 7, visit CrushWineXP.com.
About Crush Wine Experiences
Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won't find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food makers trust. Learn more at CrushWineXP.com.
