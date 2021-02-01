NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Busker, a new-to-world and category-disrupting line of Irish Whiskeys, is excited to launch Busk It! Discovery, a multi-channel, digital promotion to engage consumers. The campaign includes a large video contest with monetary grants, rebates on purchases, The Busker gear giveaways and immersive virtual tastings. While the brand honors its Irish heritage, it encourages fans to go beyond the lines of history and write a new story. This new narrative begins with the consumer and it begins with #BuskIt. The Busker Contest will award nine contestants across the country a $5,000 grant each that best showcase the #BuskIt lifestyle through inspiring video submissions.
"We're incredibly excited to kick off Busk It! Discovery and give our fans the chance to win $5,000 to help achieve their goals, whether it be personal or professional," says Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Brand & Trade Marketing for Disaronno International in the U.S. "Through our activation, we have the opportunity to communicate with consumers through a multifaceted approach covering online, retail, social media and more. The Busker elicits adventure -- it calls for globetrotters to pick up and go, meet their goals and achieve their dreams -- and we're calling on everyone to join the #BuskIt movement."
The Busk It! Discovery promotion includes:
- The Busker Contest: The Busker is encouraging consumers to live their dreams and unleash what's inside. To enter, upload a video no longer than one minute on the website sharing how $5,000 can help you achieve a personal goal or a professional aspiration. Nine $5,000 grant winners will be chosen by a panel of judges. Enter to win by April 1, 2021 and #BuskIt!
- $5 E-rebates: From February 1 to April 1, 2021, consumers can upload their receipt to TheBusker.com and receive a $5 rebate on their purchase of a 750ml or larger bottle of The Busker. All rebates will be processed as an Amazon e-gift code or through their registered PayPal account.
- The Busker Sweepstakes: For a chance to win The Busker apparel, consumers can head over to The Busker Discovery Hub. Click on the lucky e-bottle for a shot at winning prizes! Play by April 1, 2021.
- Virtual Tastings: Consumers who are looking to immerse themselves in The Busker experience can register on The Busker Discovery hub for weekly virtual tastings beginning February 17, 2021. A brand representative will reach out to confirm attendance.
The Busker includes all four types of Irish whiskeys (Single Grain, Single Pot Still, Single Malt and Blend), all produced under one roof at the world-class Royal Oak Distillery, proudly located on an 18th century estate in the Ancient East region in County Carlow. The Busker sides with innovation way beyond its production process; it reimagines a new generation of American whiskey drinkers.
To learn more about Busk It! Discovery and view the official rules, please visit http://www.thebusker.com/buskitdiscovery/. Consumers must be 21+ to enter.
About The Busker
The Busker is a "new to world" Irish Whiskey that is born out of a modern Ireland, where the contemporary and bold meet at the crossroads of tradition. The Busker is produced at the Royal Oak Distillery, in County Carlow, Ireland, located on an 18th century estate in Ireland's Ancient East region. It is the only distillery in Ireland which offers all three classic Irish styles of whiskey - Single Grain, Single Malt, & Single Pot Still, which make The Busker Single Collection. The Busker portfolio also includes The Busker Blend which is a beautiful blend of The Single Collection. The Busker uses different casks during the maturation process of their whiskeys including Bourbon casks, Sherry casks and Marsala casks. Most recently, The Busker took home multiple top accolades at the 2020 LA Spirits Awards: The Busker Single Malt was awarded the 2020 Platinum Medal and Best Irish Whiskey, while the Single Pot Still and Blend were awarded the Gold Medal.
For more information, visit http://www.thebusker.com and join the conversation at @thebusker_official
