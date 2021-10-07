NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A selected group of US and Canadian journalists travelled to the Bordeaux region of France at the end of September and beginning of October for a 5-day trip to discover Sweet Bordeaux wines and learn hands-on about the winemaking process. The initiative was organized by the The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux, as part of the 'Charming Taste of Europe' campaign, which aims to increase awareness of some high-quality agricultural products in the American and Canadian markets.
The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium from Italy and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union.
The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux ensures the protection of origin and quality standard of the sweet wines produced in 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont. With a diversity of soils that are perfectly drained and its favorable microclimates, the sun-drenched terroirs of Sweet Bordeaux were predestined for success. The 8 appellations (Protected Designations of Origin) stretch over slopes on both banks of the Garonne. Notably, the morning mists that generate in the fall enable the development of the Botrytis Cinerea fungus, the secret to the richness of the great sweet Bordeaux wines.
During the trip the group discovered the special characteristics of the Bordeaux territory and the unique hands-on approach to the sweet wines production method, a fabulous human adventure that goes back more than 400 years. The itinerary included daily visits to the some of the most charming Chateaux, such as Château de Cérons (Cérons AOP), Château Fayau (Bordeaux Moelleux, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac AOP), Château du Cros (Bordeaux moelleux, Loupiac AOP), Chateau de Birot – Beguey (AOP Cadillac), Château La Hargue (AOP Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux supérieur), Château Laurette (AOP Bordeaux Supérieur - Sainte Croix Du Mont), Château Biac (AOP Cadillac), Château Dauphine Rondillon (LOUPIAC AOP), Château Lamothe de Haux (AOP Cadillac), Château Langoiran (AOP Bordeaux moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Cadillac AOP) and Château de Loupiac (LOUPIAC AOP).
The journalists met the great and professional winegrowers, especially women, experienced the Botrytised harvest, tasted the delicious golden wines paired with the regional cuisine, Asian cuisine, and immersed themselves in one of the most beautiful landscapes of Europe.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
