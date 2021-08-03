NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guests at Seattle's well-respected Monsoon Vietnamese restaurant experienced a treat thanks to a multi-course luncheon featuring a dozen small bites from Chef Eric Bahn paired with a complex assortment of off-dry white wines from Bordeaux and some classic wines from Italy's central region of Abruzzo.
The lunch was the brainchild of wine writer and consultant Liza the Wine Chick, who worked with Chef Bahn to create a complex menu of modern Vietnamese dishes based on traditional ingredients. Some of the adventurous pairings included a Bordeaux from the Cadillac sub-appellation side by side with spicy greens beans with five spice beef tongue. Other pairings went on to match the classic Vietnamese breakfast soup Pho with Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo D.O.C. This elegant wine's almond-tinged fruit profile allows it to step up to the umami flavors in the Pho.
The three other appellations to be featured include Montepulciano d'Abruzzo D.O.C., Trebbiano d'Abruzzo D.O.C. and Pecorino Abruzzo D.O.C. This foursome of wines represent some of the area's top varietals that have been indegious to the region for hundreds of years. The Pecorino Abruzzo D.O.C. is paired with salt and pepper chicken wings as its minerality and citric notes highlight the chicken's spice profile. Trebbiano d'Abruzzo is matched with sweet corn, shrimp jerky, green onion, garlic and ghee as its dry, floral notes highlight the sweet and rich flavors of this dish. The Montepulciano d'Abruzzo is served with savory grilled beef on la lot leaves as its spicy and meaty flavors integrate beautifully with this dish.
Vietnamese cuisine was a natural choice for these pairings as not only the dry wines of Abruzzo work well with Asian flavors, but so do the elegant off-dry white wines of Bordeaux. These complex wines have an innate ability to pair with spicy, sweet and savory foods in all possible combinations. The fruit-forward flavors in these classic wines from Bordeaux works beautifully with salty dishes as well as a variety of seafood choices. Meats also are a surprising, yet great, pairing with these wines as protein-based dishes often have umami notes of truffle or sesame oil.
In a nod to the European wines presented instead of serving all the small plates at once—as is typical in Vietnam—the dishes were coursed out as a traditional Western-style meal. Salads were followed by Asian vegetable preparations, after which proteins led the way capped with dessert.
Chef Bahn has been a pioneer in proving to U.S. consumers and the trade how beautifully the foods of his native Saigon pair with a variety of European wines. "Vietnamese food is more delicate than some other Asian cuisines thanks to its Chinese influence. It is not spicy like Thai food. So, wines like these are a match made in heaven for Southeast Asian food."
Another historical legacy of why Vietnamese food pairs so well with European wines is that much French influence has been left on the country's culinary footprint. "We still have a few bastard children left over such as baguette and pate," jokes chef Bahn.
To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe" can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
