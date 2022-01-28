SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" is pleased to announce that it will host an interactive, two and a half hour-long luncheon at The City Club of San Francisco on February 9th at 12-2:30pm PST.
The City Club of San Francisco, the city's premiere business and social club since 1987, has been a primary location for colleagues to make valuable connections as well as engage in networking and social opportunities.
During the luncheon participants will gather to enjoy a special menu put together to highlight the quality of products from The Charming Taste of Europe's partners. Throughout the event there will be an emphasis on signature wines from Abruzzo and Bordeaux as well as kiwis and cherries from Greece.
"The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign's goal is to educate members of the event on various wines and food from Europe while learning more about their partners from the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, Sweet Bordeaux Wines, Kavala Coop, and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi.
To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, which highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The participating Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:
Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu
Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU
Instagram: @charmeu_usa
YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe
Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains
Media Contact
Shelby Sonkin, Colangelo & Partners, +1 646 624-2885, ssonkin@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe