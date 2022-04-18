Each Masterclass will highlight the campaign as well as the Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux and its territory, through wine and food pairings
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" continues to support its initiatives in the US by promoting The Sweet Bordeaux wines and territory with three Masterclasses throughout April 2022 each taking place in major US cities.
The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux is an association of four organizations, ODG des Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieurs, ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac, ODG des Liquoreux de Bordeaux, and ODG des Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, that ensures the protection of origin and quality standard of the sweet wines produced in 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont.
The first Masterclass will be held in Miami on April 18th at the Amara restaurant, the quintessential Miami Waterfront restaurant. Inspired by its idyllic bayside setting, James Beard Award-winning Chef and restaurateur, Micheal Schwartz, brings together bold Latin American flavors to the South Florida scene. Participants will discover more about the Bordeaux region and its long winemaking tradition through wine and food pairings, while experiencing the dynamic energy and local ingredients of the Biscayne Bay. The masterclass will be led by Alessandra Esteves, Director of Wine Education at the Florida Wine Academy & Co-Founder at 305 Wines.
On April 25, in Los Angeles, the second Bordeaux Masterclass will be held at The Tasting Kitchen Restaurant in Venice, CA, in collaboration with Diego Meraviglia, Gold-Pin Sommelier WSA/NASA/AIS & Certified Specialist of Wine SWE. Meraviglia will provide participants with an extensive overview of the Bordeaux territory and its inspired wines given his expertise in the industry.
The final Masterclass will take place on April 27th, in San Francisco, and will be hosted by The San Francisco Wine School, more specifically, David Glancy, Master Sommelier and Certified Wine Educator. Helping wine students of all levels, The San Francisco Wine School strives to open up the world of wine to all individuals interested. Founded by Clancy, the school is one of the largest in the country.
Started in 2021, The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
The Charming Taste of Europe aims to educate participants on the beauty of the Bordeaux region by calling attention to its rich history and luscious, golden wines through educated wine professionals.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
