From June 12th through June 14th "The Charming Taste of Europe" will participate in The 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest U.S. show devoted exclusively to specialty foods and beverages.
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --To support its initiatives in the US "The Charming Taste of Europe" has announced its participation in the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show with a stand dedicated to the campaign. The Show will take place at the Javits Center in New York City., from June 12 to the 14th. The hours will be 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday. The stand for "The Charming Taste of Europe" will be located at Level 1 - Hall 1C, Booth N°: 6631.
Open only to the trade, the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show. The "Charming Taste of Europe'' invites all attendees to stop at its booth to discover the agricultural jewels of Europe it promotes: the delicious kiwis from Kavala and cherries from Rachi Pieria, both in Greece, the golden wines from Bordeaux, France, and the high quality wines from Abruzzo, Italy.
At the booth various wines from Bordeaux will be featured including wines from Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, which pair best with white meat, fish and Asian cuisine, Sainte Croix du Mont, pairing beautifully with shellfish, poultry and duck breast, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, perfect with fresh fruits, white meat and fish, Loupiac, ideal with unconventional food pairings, such as with sushi, Cérons, perfect as a pre-dinner drink, Cadillac, both smooth and aromatic, pairing well with white meat, Bordeaux Supérieur a beautiful compliment to sweet and savory salads and finally Bordeaux Moelleux, pairing divinely with an aperitif or a light dessert.
From 2021, "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign, co-financed by the European Union, promotes the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. The campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
About the Charming Taste of Europe:
Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.
The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu
To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:
Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu
Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU
Instagram: @charmeu_usa
YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe
Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains
Media Contact
Christina Coari, Colangelo & Partners, 646 624-2885, ccoari@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe