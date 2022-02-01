NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Design Network announces a brand new six-episode series The Chin Twins launching February 16th at 9/8p Central. The series stars identical twins Kimmy and Crissy, high fashion models, globally recognized yogis, mothers, and food connoisseurs. Now, the ChinTwins are bringing you behind the camera and into their kitchen, revealing what mealtime really looks like - Fun family recipes, DIY beauty tips, entertaining, and visiting local artisans, all while sharing ways on how to live life in harmony & balance. Each episode ends in a tasty dish chock full of flavor and life lessons on everything from trusting your intuition, leaning into self-love, and rooting oneself.
"The ChinTwins are like modern-day superheroes!" said TDN CEO Jason Harris. "They do it all while having a great time, especially with each other. We are thrilled that they're sharing their unique perspective on life through The Design Network. They truly live a life well-designed."
Cristen and Kimberly Chin, otherwise known as the ChinTwins, built their career successfully modeling in Milan, Paris, London, and New York; working for major magazines and walking the runway for the biggest names in fashion. Now, as moms in their forties with 5 children between them, the twins are arguably in the best shape of their lives and serve their fan-base of millions with inspiration in mind, body, and soul. Both certified RYT 200 Yoga instructors, these mothers, wives, and sisters are taking the ever-evolving world of health, fitness, and yoga by storm, and encompassing what it means to be modern women today. "We are sisters, raising families while running businesses and households. Life can get busy, so we want to share fun ways to stay healthy, connected, and balanced. Our family looks forward to sharing inspiration, tips, tricks, recipes and more with The Design Network community"
The ChinTwins have built a massive fanbase online and through social media showing off their incredible yoga poses, recipes, and world travel, all captured by Crissy's husband Nigel Barker, world-renowned photographer and TV personality from the groundbreaking series America's Next Top Model. "When I met Crissy and Kimmy, they turned my life around and became the definition of muses - I am truly excited for the world to meet the @ChinTwins outside of social media and appreciate how truly inspirational these women are," said Nigel Barker.
The Chin Twins premieres Wednesday, February 16th at 9/8p Central on The Design Network. Check out the trailer here: https://thedesignnetwork.vhx.tv/videos/the-chin-twins-coming-february-16
The Design Network is a first-of-its-kind OTT network, created for the new Connected TV era, delivering a different and unique perspective on all areas of the home. From organization to entertaining, TDN series are produced with a new generation of homeowners in mind – focusing on style, how-to, and an education in design choices beyond just the before and after. TDN is streaming 24/7 for free on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Amazon's IMDbTV, Sling, Xumo, Vizio WatchFree+, Redbox, Rakuten TV and Plex. Stream anytime at TDN.TV
