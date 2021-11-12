FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saladmaster, a 75 year old global company and leader in cookware innovation, was recently honored by the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) with the 2021 Technology Innovation Award for Saladmaster Virtual Experience (VX).
As Saladmaster navigated through the new world with the global pandemic, they found a way to bring traditional in-home Cooking Shows to life in a virtual manner. There was a gap in bringing a realistic experience to life for consumers to understand the size, features and benefits of Saladmaster's cookware line that they typically received during in-person cooking demonstrations.
Saladmaster developed a twist on augmented reality that allows consumers to see Saladmaster's most-loved products in real life from the comfort of their homes. Saladmaster VX was developed by leveraging 3D imagery and virtual technology, along with QR coding. The QR code takes you to the virtual reality page where you can place Saladmaster's cookware in your own environment. Be it your kitchen, your table or wherever you are to show and impress your guests. Saladmaster VX tool allows you to experience the cookware piece first-hand before any type of investment.
"Although Covid disrupted our traditional in-home presentation, Saladmaster VX allowed our products to get back into the customer's kitchen enabling them to see the full-size cookware on their counter, on their stovetop, or even in a cabinet using Augmented Reality. Best of all, the technology was intuitive both for the consumer and our Saladmaster Dealerships," shared Russell Wright, Vice President of Marketing at Saladmaster.
Saladmaster was the first cookware company to play in the virtual space in its' marketplace. Examples of product innovation, new technology, and marketing pivots across the direct selling industry were evident at the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) annual awards celebration during the channel's reunion, DSA ENGAGE: Moving Forward Together to Better that united hundreds of channel leaders in-person in New Orleans and virtually on October 31st through November 2nd. While ENGAGE focused on discussions for shaping a modern image of direct selling, the DSA Awards Gala recognized outstanding programs, such as Saladmaster VX.
Joseph N. Mariano, president of the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA), shared, "We celebrate DSA members for their ongoing efforts and success in serving customers while offering independent contractor direct sellers the opportunity to sell and share the products and services they love. It was an honor to recognize the distinguished winners and their peers in the membership as they experienced uncharted change and growth over the past several years."
For 75 years, Saladmaster has changed lives by empowering Cooking Coaches to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in more than 50 countries. As a multimillion-dollar company, Saladmaster's state-of-the-art cookware is manufactured in the USA by parent company Regal Ware, Inc., which is located in Kewaskum, WI.
