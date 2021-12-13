NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danisco Animal Nutrition, a business unit of IFF's Health & Biosciences, announced today the final authorization from the European Commission to expand the use of Enviva® PRO, a multi-strain probiotic, to the European turkey production market. This development is the next step in Danisco Animal Nutrition's continuing commitment to support the food solution needs of the poultry industry.
"We are delighted to receive the formal recognition from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) that Enviva® PRO is equally safe and effective for use in turkeys. With this regulatory approval, we will be able to provide a solution to meet the unique needs of the European turkey segment and expand our existing strong customer base for Enviva® PRO among broiler and layer producers in Europe,'' said Jose Luis Ecija Roux, marketing director EMEA, Danisco Animal Nutrition.
Europe is one of the largest turkeys producing markets in the world, second only to the U.S., with Germany, France, Poland, Italy and Spain make up 90 percent of the region's overall output. Jose adds, "Turkey producers in Europe can now benefit from the same performance improvements of Enviva® PRO that the wider poultry sector has enjoyed, particularly the proven protection it provides against diverse health challenges such as Clostridium perfingens and E. coli, which remain major issues for the industry. We look forward to helping customers in the region develop tailored nutritional feed strategies that not only deliver excellent flock performance and liveability, but also return on investment."
First launched in the US in 2008, Enviva® PRO is currently used in over 50 countries around the world and supported by extensive scientific research. It blends three Bacillus probiotic strains which have been shown to reduce the growth of health challenging bacteria and improve feed conversion ratios in broilers and layers, and now extends to turkeys. By balancing nutrition, microbiome and the gut and immune function, it also contributes to a favorable nutribiotic state, enabling the bird to focus on growth.
About Danisco Animal Nutrition
Danisco Animal Nutrition, now part of IFF is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, phytogenics and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 80,000 guts sampled from over 500 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit http://www.iff.com/portfolio/markets/animal-nutrition
