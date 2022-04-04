AAEA member published new research in AEPP
MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The war in the Ukraine underlines the importance of food production for food security. EU policy makers have to be aware about the implications of the farm-to-fork strategy for food security. According to the European Commission "The Farm-to-Fork Strategy is at the heart of the European Green Deal aiming to make food systems fair, healthy, and environmentally-friendly"
In the new article "The EU's farm to fork strategy: An assessment from the perspective of agricultural economics" published in AEPP, Justus Wesseler from Wageningen University dives deeper into the implications of the EU farm-to-fork strategy for sustainable development.
Wesseler says, "The quantitative assessment of benefits and costs by previous studies indicates that the farm-to-fork strategy will reduce welfare within the EU. This will fuel consumer price inflation at EU and international level. Additional policy changes are necessary for translating the farm-to-fork strategy into a welfare increasing policy strategy."
