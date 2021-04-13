LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation today announced that after interviews with multiple candidates, Nami Yamamoto, CEO of Yamamotoyama, a 330 + year old company, has been selected as an Awardee for 2021.

"Nami is a unique individual with a one-of-a-kind story and history. She imbues both dignity, appreciation of her legacy and family tradition into the oldest tea company in the world, as she integrates modern management techniques harmoniously with the ancient traditions of quality and taste that permeates everything that Yamamotoyama does. We are delighted to welcome her and her special cultural insights into EWA," commented Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA.

"I am so happy to be part of this unusual sisterhood of women leaders," added Ms Yamamoto. "After attending college in the USA, I have a deep appreciation for American culture, and the way that it integrates in the Japanese way of doing things. Whatever we do, an excellent cup of tea makes it better. Our Yamamoto and Stash teas as well as the Soy and Seaweed products that we were the first to create for the global market, are a source of pride for our company and my family. I am deeply grateful to be part of this amazing organization."

Learn more at https://yamamotoyama.com/

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, upper-career Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance.

Learn more at https://www.exceptionalwomenawardees.com

Media Contact

Larraine Segil, Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation, 3106781499, lsegil@exceptionalwomenawardees.com

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

 

SOURCE Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.