NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The food encapsulationmarket isprojected to grow at a CAGR of7.5% in terms of value.The key drivers include higher demand for encapsulated flavors and technological advancements in the food industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03984708/?utm_source=PRN
The food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9billionin 2020andis projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%,recording a value of USD 14.1billion by 2025. This market is majorly driven by the rising demand for encapsulated flavors from convenience food manufacturers and increasing demand for fortified food products. However, the high cost is the only restraining factor for this market. As per industry experts, the price of any ingredient rises by over 50% when subjected to encapsulation procedures. Also, the capital investment involved in machinery and material cost adds to the final product.
The market for probiotics is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Probiotics help in maintaining vigorous levels of friendly microorganisms in the human intestine. Probiotic helps in preventing infection, slowing down the growth of harmful bacteria, prevention of imbalance in the digestive system, avoiding reduction of immunity and ineffective nutritional absorption.Owing to the numerous health benefits offered by prebiotics, they are being extensively used in the food industry in the functional food segment. These probiotics are encapsulated to maintain their characteristics and to protect them from external environmental conditions.
The functional food segmentis estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020, in terms of application.
Ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics are majorly applied in functional foods.Also, the adoption of encapsulation for vitamins has been the highest, according to industry experts, across the globe.
According to industry experts, the adoption rate of food encapsulation has been as high as 40% in the functional food segment for its ingredients. Hence, the segment is estimated todominate the market in 2020 for food encapsulation, based on application, and is closely followed by dietary supplements, which is the next major application of these ingredients.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the food encapsulation market between 2020 and 2025.
The North American region dominated the market in 2018, and the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the food encapsulation market.Factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth include the increasing adoption of technological advancementsin the region, growing disposable income, and growing demand for functional food and dietary supplements among the urban population.
Due to the developing economic conditions across the majority of the countries, consumers in the region prefer the consumption of cheaper products, and hence, mostly opt for non-encapsulated foods. However, cheap labor in these countries helps in the development of a generic range of encapsulated ingredients at competitive pricing, which is further bolstering the market growth in Asia Pacific.
Break-up of Primaries:
• By Value Chain:Technology providers- 64% and Ingredient providers- 34%
• By Designation:CXO- 49%, Managers- 31%,and Executives-20%
• By Region:Europe- 30%, North America - 30%, Asia Pacific- 20%, South America - 10%, and MEA- 10%
Leading players profiled in this report:
• FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)
• DSM (Netherlands)
• Ingredion Incorporated (US)
• Kerry Group (Ireland)
• Cargill (US)
• Lycored Group (Israel)
• Balchem Corporation (US)
• Firmenich Incorporated (Switzerland)
• BASF SE (Germany)
• International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US)
• DuPont (US)
• Symrise AG (Germany)
• Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)
• Aveka Group (US)
• Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US)
• Encapsys (US)
• Tastetech Encapsulation Solutions (UK)
• Sphera Encapsulation (Italy)
• Clextral (France)
• Vitasquare (Netherlands)
Research Coverage:
The report segmentsthe food encapsulationmarket on the basis ofshell material, core phase, application, technology, method, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape,end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the globalfood encapsulationmarket, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the food encapsulation market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food encapsulationmarketis flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03984708/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001