BRIDGEVILLE, Del., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2020, The Frozen Farmer's unique frozen desserts are cropping up in freezers nationwide. The company secured a partnership deal with Shark Tank's Lori Greiner, and its progress will be featured in a business update episode airing Friday, May 14 at 8|7c.
"Our inspiration for this line was rooted from our own third-generation family farm," said co-founder Katey Evans of the company's recipes that are created with the same care and craftsmanship it takes to run their successful family farm. "Our ultimate goal is to build a more sustainable food system, connecting us all in the fight against food waste through an incredible collection of delicious frozen treats," adds Evans.
The Frozen Farmer uses upcycled fruit that are not fit for grocery store shelves, and turns them into decadent frozen desserts. Frobert™ is The Frozen Farmer's signature blend of ice cream and sorbet that has less fat, calories and sugar content than traditional ice cream and is made in a smart, sustainable way without sacrificing flavor or creaminess. The Frozen Farmer has also brought to market a vegan-friendly, plant based line of sorbets that are dairy-free, gluten-free, and fat-free — and only 70 calories per pint.
"The Frozen Farmer has skyrocketed since I was first on Shark Tank," said Katey, who operates The Frozen Farmer with her husband, Kevin, and mother, Jo Ellen Algier. "Our company has seen incredible sales demand and we're excited to introduce a whole new line of innovative flavors unlike anything else in the ice cream category."
Beginning this month, The Frozen Farmer will be available in nearly 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide. The Frozen Farmer has created an exclusive Strawberry Cheesecake Frobert™ found only at Walmart.
In addition to Walmart locations, The Frozen Farmer is sold at other major retail partners, including the Kroger Co. Family of Stores, Stop&Shop, Giant Martins, Giant Foods and select ShopRite locations, and online, which has a new search tool to help consumers find a nearby store.
About The Frozen Farmer: Rooted in the tradition of a third-generation farm, Evans Farms LLC., located in Bridgeville, Delaware, The Frozen Farmer is the perfect indulgence, sustainably crafted. The Frozen Farmer produces farm-inspired frozen treats including Frobert™ and sorbet crafted from sustainable, upcycled ingredients for indulgent treats you can feel good about. The Frozen Farmer is a certified Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) and also holds certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Learn more at TheFrozenFarmer.com.
Media Contact
Gregg Voss, The Frozen Farmer, 224.542.9530, gvoss@tsncommunications.com
SOURCE The Frozen Farmer