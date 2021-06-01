EVERGREEN, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company® today announced the availability of Energy and Sleepy Chocolate Bars in stores and online.
Combining vegan, fair trade chocolate with vitamins, botanicals and clinically researched ingredients, the newest products extend the Functional Chocolate line with new formulations designed to address two of the most common everyday health realities -- trouble sleeping and trouble staying awake.
Based on years of formulation experience and research, Sleepy Chocolate combines a thoughtful blend of powerful botanicals including chamomile, valerian, lavender, and lemon balm with the clinically researched benefits of magnesium and melatonin. The Blueberry Lavender flavored bar is designed to help people fall asleep faster and more soundly, with no next-day lingering effects.
Espresso Crunch Energy Chocolate lifts energy and vitality for when there are too few hours in the day. With a combination of Chocamine®, a patented cocoa-based ingredient that provides sustained energy without jitters, alongside a blend of vitamins, taurine, L-Tyrosine, schizandra berry, and green tea extract, Energy Chocolate offers an all day boost without the unpleasant side effects of many other types of energy supplements.
All of The Functional Chocolate Company's bars are made with Fair Trade 60% cacao from a cooperative of South American farmers. Crafted in the USA, these bars are 100% plant-based, vegan, dairy-free, non-GMO, cholesterol and gluten-free.
"We're pleased to continue to expand our Functional Chocolate suite with these new products that address two of the most common complaints these days," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "Customers are increasingly seeking out new ways to treat everyday health realities. By pairing our fair trade, vegan chocolate with these well researched formulations, customers enjoy a convenient and decadent experience that delivers the benefits of nutraceutical wellness."
Other offerings from The Functional Chocolate company include:
- Carefree Chocolate for Stress and Anxiety
- Hot Chocolate for Menopause
- Sexy Chocolate for Low Libido
- Rhythm Chocolate for PMS
Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.
Flexible, fully customizable individual boxes, subscriptions, and gift options are available at funcho.co, as well as popular retail locations.
