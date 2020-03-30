NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Cardamom Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global cardamom market and it is poised to grow by USD 49.65 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on global cardamom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028436/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom. In addition, increasing use of cardamom in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cardamom market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global cardamom market is segmented as below:
Application:
• Food and Beverage
• Medicinal Uses
• Other Uses
Product:
• Ingredient
• Powder
• Liquid Extract
Geographic Segmentation:
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
Key Trends for global cardamom market growth
This study identifies increasing use of cardamom in developing countries as the prime reasons driving the global cardamom market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global cardamom market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global cardamom market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Cardex SA, DS Group, Imexa Inc., Kautilya Commodities, MAS Enterprises Ltd., McCormick & Company Inc., Organic Spices Inc., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., ROYAL SPICES and Woodland Foods Ltd. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028436/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001