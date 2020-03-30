NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Pet Food Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global pet food market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 36.11 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global pet food market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for organic pet food. In addition, increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pet food market 2020-2024 as well.
Market Segmentation
The global pet food market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:
Product:
• Dry Food
• Snacks And Treats
• Wet Food
Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets
• Pet-Specialty Stores And Vet Clinics
• Others
Type:
• Dog Food
• Cat Food
• Other Small Pet Food
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global pet food market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions as the prime reasons driving the global pet food market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global pet food market 2020-2024
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global pet food market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Mars Inc. Nestlé SA, Schell & Kampeter Inc., Spectrum Brands Holding Inc., Thai Union Group Plc, The J.M. Smucker Co., Unicharm Corp. and WellPet LLC .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
