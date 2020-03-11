SPRING, Texas, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA), which represents prebiotic manufacturers, brands and allied partners worldwide, announced today that Sweden-based Carbiotix, France-based Nexira and India/US-based Sabinsa have joined, all at Associate level, while Canada-based MSPrebiotic has enhanced its membership level from Associate level to Member level.
"The addition of these members enhances GPA's international presence, especially in Europe, and continues to increase the diversity of prebiotic types represented," said Len Monheit, GPA's Executive Director. "Engagement is so critical for us to be able to accomplish our workplan. While gaining new members is important, seeing members increase their participation level is also key. That's why we are pleased to see MSPrebiotic move from Associate Member Level to full Member Level."
New Member Level Member
MSPrebiotic: Resistant starch (RS) is the most widely consumed prebiotic in history and is only found in small amounts in modern diets around the world. MSPrebiotic's patented natural prebiotic, a source of resistant starch, is supported by over a decade of research demonstrating increases in healthy endogenous bacteria, increases in butyrate, a fuel for the epithelial cells of the large intestine and improvements in metabolism.
"GPA serves as a tremendous united resource for our organization and the category," said Jason Leibert, Vice President, Business Development, MSPrebiotic. "We are committed to supporting the GPA, and excited about the initiatives GPA is working on to help grow awareness of this emerging category.
New Associate Level Members
Carbiotix AB (CRBX) is an award-winning biotechnology company pioneering microbiome healthcare through a range of cost-effective gut health testing services and a portfolio of microbiome modulators covering prebiotic ingredients, medical foods and therapeutics.
Nexira built its reputation as the world leader in acacia gum and now manufactures a wide range of natural ingredients and botanical extracts for food, nutrition, and dietary supplements. Nexira's portfolio includes strongly documented and supported prebiotic acacia.
Sabinsa founded in 1988, markets over 100 standardized botanical extracts and employs more than 1000 people worldwide in 12 manufacturing, R&D, sales, and distribution facilities. Process development and product innovation form the focus of the ongoing R&D efforts in the company's research facilities, located in India and the U.S. Products, many of which are both Kosher and Halal, are extensively researched, patented, and supported by hundreds of published clinical studies.
About the Global Prebiotic Association
The Global Prebiotic Association is comprised of scientifically-validated prebiotic ingredient manufacturers, brand holders, retailers and service companies. The association is focused on the education and awareness building of prebiotics. For more information on prebiotics and the Global Prebiotic Association, please visit www.prebioticassociation.org.
Media Contact:
Traci Kantowski, Communications Director
630-923-0211, 235767@email4pr.com