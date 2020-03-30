NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Yeast Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global yeast market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global yeast market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from end-user sectors such as food and beverages. In addition, growing demand for organic yeast offerings is anticipated to boost the growth of the global yeast market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global yeast market is segmented as below:
Type:
• Baker's Yeast
• Brewer's Yeast
• Feed Yeast
• Bio-Ethanol Yeast
• Other Yeast
Application:
• Food and Beverage
• Feed and Other Yeast Application
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global yeast market growth
This study identifies growing demand for organic yeast offerings as the prime reasons driving the global yeast market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global yeast market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global yeast market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as AB Mauri Ltd., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre & Cie, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Pacific Ethanol Inc. and Pak Group .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
