Ten Deliciously Sweet Treasure Chests To Be Hidden Around Toronto on April 2nd; Grand Prize is a Chocolate Golden Egg with $1000 Cash inside
TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attention all treasure hunters – The Grand Hunt has been announced! Toronto's premiere custom bakery with a geeky twist, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets (The GOoDS), today revealed details for its delicious prize-filled city-wide quest. On Saturday, April 2nd, ten miniature treasure chests, each holding a unique scroll relating to a specific prize from The GOoDS will be hidden throughout the city. Prizes include many delicious handcrafted treats from The GOoDS Easter Collection of fine chocolates, cupcakes, cakes and more. One lucky hunter will get their hands on The Golden Egg - a large dark chocolate smash egg filled with sweet delights and $1000 in cold hard cash.
Interested seekers, ages 18 and older are encouraged to watch @thegoodsweetsto Instagram and Facebook stories all day on April 2nd for clues to where the chests are hidden. Once a chest is found with a scroll inside, the lucky hunter should bring it into The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Cafe located at 1162 Queen St W, Toronto (open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm) to discover their treasure.
For full rules and more details on The Great Hunt, visit http://www.thegoodsweets.com/thegrandhunt.
About The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
Located at 1162 Queen St West in downtown Toronto. Co-owners Sam Lapointe and Meridith Braun established The Grand Order of Divine Sweets Bakery and Café in December 2019 to help fans of all kinds celebrate their passions through the most lovingly made Fandom-inspired desserts using only the best ethically sourced ingredients. Specializing in delicious handcrafted cakes, cupcakes, cookies and fine chocolate creations of all shapes and sizes with a delightfully geeky twist to be enjoyed alongside a variety of hot and cold beverages at the café. Go on...Feed Your Fandom! For more information, please visit http://www.thegoodsweets.com.
