NEVADA CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Sanitizers, Inc., a leader in hand hygiene and sanitation products for the food processing industry, is asking industry professionals to conduct a side-by side comparison of the E3 rated hand sanitizer they're currently using to Best Sanitizers' Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray. Dubbed The Great Hand Sanitizer Challenge, this challenge identifies five key criteria that will help industry professionals evaluate the effectiveness of their current hand sanitizer. Food industry professionals can request a free trial sample of Alpet E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray to conduct their own side-by-side comparison by calling 888-225-3267 or visiting the Best Sanitizers website. If you aren't already using an E3 rated hand sanitizer in your facility, that is your first step to choosing a new, quality hand sanitizer.
The five key evaluation criteria are:
1. Efficacy: Is your current hand sanitizer proven 99.9999% (LOG6) effective in killing 26 pathogens critical to food processors?
2. Delivery Method: Is your current hand sanitizer delivered as an atomized spray to saturate fingernails, cuticles, cracks and crevices of the hands and fingers where pathogens hide?
3. Hand Health: Is your current hand sanitizer formulated with moisturizers to keep hands soft and healthy?
4. Manufacturing: Is your current hand sanitizer manufactured in a cGMP, FDA and EPA/FIFRA compliant facility?
5. NSF Certified: Is your current hand sanitizer NSF certified? The NSF Nonfood Compound Registration Program is a continuation of the USDA product approval and listing program, which is based on meeting regulatory requirements including FDA 21 CFR for appropriate use, ingredient, and labeling review. An NSF certification means the product is acceptable for use as a hand sanitizing compound (E3) for use in and around food processing areas.
"We want food industry professionals to know what to look for when evaluating and selecting the best E3 rated hand sanitizer for their hand hygiene program," states April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers' Director of Sales – Food and Beverage Division. "It's one less thing the food processor needs to worry about."
Food industry professionals can request a free trial sample of Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Spray to conduct their own side-by-side comparison.
Best Sanitizers offers the largest selection of dispensing options in the industry including various manual, hands-free and stainless steel, multi-line automatic dispensing systems.
In response to the industry's need for hand hygiene compliance, Best Sanitizers is offering free in-person and webinar-based hand hygiene trainings to qualifying food processing facilities in the United States. Food plants needing guidance and support can learn more and schedule their training by calling Best Sanitizers at 888.225.3267 or emailing sales@bestsanitizers.com.
Best Sanitizers products are used in over 10,000 food processing facilities in the U.S and Canada. Its Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, Alpet® D2 Surface Sanitizing Wipes, Alpet® Sanitizing Soaps and Alpet® E3 Plus Hand Sanitizer Sprays are staples throughout the industry.
For more information on Best Sanitizers, Inc., visit: http://www.bestsanitizers.com.
About Best Sanitizers, Inc:
Since 1995, Best Sanitizers, Inc. has been providing the Food Processing, Janitorial Sanitation and Healthcare industries with the highest quality hand soaps, hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers and dispensing options available. In addition, Best Sanitizers offers cleaning and sanitizing equipment including boot scrubbers, footwear sanitizing units, doorway foamers, drain foaming accessories, and proportioning and dispensing equipment. You will find our products helping processors large and small reduce the risk of pathogens throughout the U.S.
Best Sanitizers was the first company to achieve an E3 rating for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and the first to achieve a D2 rating for an alcohol/quat-based surface sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Best Sanitizers continues to explore new and innovative ways to deliver hand hygiene and surface sanitation solutions to the United States and Canada.
Media Contact
April Zeman-Lowe, Best Sanitizers, Inc., 888-225-3267, sales@bestsanitizers.com
SOURCE Best Sanitizers, Inc.