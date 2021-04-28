COLUMBIA, MD., Apr. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Triple Crown is approaching, and once again, The Greene Turtle, sports bar and grille franchise and official partner of Preakness 146, is joining with 1/ST, the owners of the legendary race, to host Preakness watch parties at 14 participating locations on race day, May 15.
From April 26 through May 15, participating locations will offer Greene Turtle and Preakness-branded racehorse cards with the purchase of select featured drinks, including:
● All premium spirit doubles
● The Watermelon Mule
● The Rinders Keepers Tall Draft
● The Elysian Space Dust Tall Draft
On race day, guests whose racehorse cards correspond with the winning horse's number will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize of a VIP experience for two at Preakness 147 in 2022. Guests can collect as many cards as they want, even on race day, to increase their odds of winning.
Even guests without winning racehorse cards won't leave empty-handed, with each participating Greene Turtle restaurant offering Preakness co-branded merch while supplies last on race day. Guests who collect cards before race day but are unable to visit a participating Greene Turtle location on May 15 can bring their cards back to the restaurant anytime between May 16 and May 31 for a free order of the brand's new Crabby Rinds menu item.
"Preakness is always one of the most fun and exciting events of the year in Maryland, and this year especially, everyone is looking for an opportunity to get together and have some fun. We're proud to host events that will bring the community together and provide a great way for everyone to enjoy the race," said Geo Concepcion, The Greene Turtle's president and CEO.
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, locations that will be hosting the Preakness 146 Watch Parties include:
● Aberdeen, MD
● Bel Air, MD
● Columbia, MD
● Deep Creek, MD
● Edgewater, MD
● Hanover, MD
● Hunt Valley, MD
● Mt Airy, MD
● Olney, MD
● Owings Mills, MD
● Pasadena, MD
● Salisbury, MD
● Westminster, MD
● White Marsh, MD
