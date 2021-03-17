VERONA, Italy, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new training programme of the Italian Wine Academy made its debut on February 18th with a masterclass focusing on Pinot Noir, the second appointment took place on February 25th with a session dedicated to Chardonnay. The third session, scheduled for March 25th, is already sold out and will focus on Cabernet Sauvignon. The series of online masterclasses is still ongoing and allows participants to register individually for each class, which are held on Thursday evenings from 7pm to 8.30pm, on a monthly basis. Led by Dr Rebecca Lawrence DipWSET, the course is designed to delve into four wine areas within each session, with the theory complemented by a comparative tasting designed so that participants can understand the influence of the area of production on the style of wine. What's more, participants won't have to worry about finding the wines being tasted: they will receive them in good time at home, accompanied by instructions on how best to store them. Registration for the masterclass is now open and can be made via the IWA website, on the dedicated page (https://www.italianwineacademy.org/altri-corsi/).
It is no coincidence that the first two meetings of 'International Grape Varieties', the IWA's new training offer, focused on Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The French area of Burgundy, the home of these two international grape varieties, is considered one of the greatest and most influential wine regions in the world. In the case of Pinot Noir, it is particularly interesting to see how its winemaking has inspired the world to pursue the style typical of the French region. In the next lesson, which focused on Chardonnay, students discovered how producers around the world have made a wide range of styles of Chardonnay from the Burgundian blend and adapted their winemaking choices to the climate of the production area. Using these two varieties as a starting point, Dr Lawrence was able to set out the themes that will run throughout the series of masterclasses, demonstrating how different styles of wine have evolved around the world.
The next class, scheduled for March 25th, will focus on Cabernet Sauvignon and DipWSET Lawrence has specifically chosen not to include a Bordeaux in the tasting. When asked why she made this choice she said "I find that most of my students are familiar with wines produced in the Bordeaux area, I wanted to put the emphasis instead on Cabernet Sauvignon in its purity, showing the regions that have taken this variety and made it their own." Rebecca continues "I want participants to have the opportunity to totally immerse themselves in the pure varieties and to experience a comparative tasting between regions, to see how small differences such as altitude, pressing times and use of oak affect the structure and overall experience of a wine."
The meetings will take place in an informal and colloquial atmosphere, and each participant will be able to interact freely. The structure of the masterclasses will necessarily benefit from the WSET imprint of the course, given by the experience of the Italian Wine Academy, the institute that first brought the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) training to Verona. At the same time, however, participants will not be constrained by the Anglo-Saxon rigidity typical of the Wine and Spirits Education Trust course and will be able to benefit from moments of light-heartedness, fun insights and tastings of wines that may not be on the list of "typicities" sanctioned by the English training body.
This new training offer, inaugurated by the Italian Wine Academy, aims to help students expand their tasting skills beyond national borders and deepen their knowledge in the sector. It also represents one of the many resources used by the IWA to keep its community strong and expand it, always offering highly educational content that provides added value to the WSET course. Elisa Bellei, WSET 3, has enrolled in all the scheduled masterclasses and comments on her experience so far: "I decided to take part in the masterclasses offered by the Italian Wine Academy as I was very interested in learning more about the main international grape varieties. I am already WSET Level 3 certified, and I know the importance of tasting the same grapes from different parts of the world in order to fully understand the various differences. Bellei continues: "I highly recommend these lessons, Rebecca is an extraordinary teacher, she manages to fully convey her passion and enthusiasm: a wonderful virtual journey through the most significant wine growing areas in the world."
About: the Italian Wine Academy is a wine school based in Verona, and it is an Approved Programme Provider qualified to teach WSET wine courses. WSET - Wine & Spirit Education Trust is the world's largest provider of education on wine and spirits. WSET qualifications are globally recognized as the international standard in wine and spirit knowledge for wine professionals and enthusiasts. Vinitaly International Academy hosts WSET at wine2digital, next to the headquarters of Veronafiere.
Media Contact
Italian Wine Academy Media Team, Italian Wine Academy, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE Italian Wine Academy