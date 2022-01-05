HENDERSON, Nev. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenfield World Trade, Inc. d/b/a The Legacy Companies ("Legacy"), a leading consumer products and food service equipment provider, today announced that it has successfully closed on its agreement to acquire the assets of Vinotemp Corporation of Henderson, Nevada. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Neal Asbury, Legacy's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Vinotemp into The Legacy Companies. The Vinotemp acquisition is strategically important to us as it enhances and strengthens our position in the premium consumer appliance market segment. The Vinotemp end markets and customer base are highly complementary to our existing businesses with the potential to further expand key account relationships and capitalize on cross selling opportunities. This acquisition brings the addition of very strong and well-recognized brands that compliment those of The Legacy Companies."
