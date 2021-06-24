PETALUMA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lexicon, a North America-based NGO that creates collective impact campaigns to address food system challenges, announces "Reawakened Foods" an international storytelling initiative, in partnership with the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT.
Over 30,000+ edible plants can support global diets, yet over half the world's plant-based nutrition comes from just three crops. This threat to global biodiversity in our fields and on our tables has put our food systems at risk by endangering our health, impoverishing our soils and weakening our response to climate change.
"This amazing diversity of crops and varieties is the result of thousands of years of cultural and natural selection, making it the best bet for making our production systems more resilient and nature positive. Knowledge around those crops and varieties are in the hands of farmers as they have been neglected by research," said Carlo Fadda, Director of Biodiversity for Food and Agriculture of the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT.
New initiatives are critical to feed and regenerate the planet; in response, farmers across the globe are reawakening by leading a return to traditional and once forgotten crops. Their commitment to enhancing biodiversity offers a better path, one that will create communities with greater economic self-reliance, enhanced food security, lower health costs, and increased resilience in the face of climate change.
THE REAWAKENED FOODS INITIATIVE is a unique cross-sector partnership that invites storytellers, photographers, filmmakers, designers and journalists from across the globe—from Asia to Africa and across South America — to join this movement through a global impact storytelling initiative.
25 Storytellers will be advanced to the The Lexicon Total Storytelling Masterclass and learn how to produce location based stories of agrobiodiversity for the campaign.
"Increasing biodiversity in our food systems provides so many vital benefits, for farmers and their communities, and also for customers all around the world who want to support a food system aligned with their values by purchasing more diverse ingredients," added Douglas Gayeton, Laura Howard-Gayeton and Alberto Miti of The Lexicon, who created the Reawakened Initiative.
Stories from Reawakened will be featured at The 2nd International Agrobiodiversity Congress, to be held in November, 2021. The gathering will convene experts, practitioners, and policymakers to share and advance scientific research, solutions, policies, and practices to transform food systems and deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through the use and conservation of agrobiodiversity.
"There is no better place to present Reawakened Foods than the 2nd International Congress on Agrobiodiversity. Besides promoting scientific research, nature-based solutions, policies, and practices, the Congress aims to raise awareness around agrobiodiversity as an essential component of sustainable food systems. And the Reawakened will certainly help to share the story of agrobiodiversity around the globe," said Romano De Vivo, Coordinator of the 2nd International Agrobiodiversity Congress.
To join, storytellers can apply through the Reawakened Call to Action page, while organizations and food companies that would like to participate can learn more at http://www.reawakenedfoods.com.
About The Lexicon
By illuminating the meaning behind powerful words, the Lexicon educates, engages and activates people to pay closer attention to how they eat, what they buy, and where their responsibility begins for creating a healthier, safer food system.
About the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT
The Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT delivers research-based solutions that address the global crises of malnutrition, climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation. The Alliance focuses on the nexus of agriculture, nutrition and environment and works with local, national, and multinational partners across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and with the public and private sectors and civil society.
About the 2nd International Agrobiodiversity Congress
The Congress will convene experts, practitioners, and policymakers to share and advance scientific research, nature-positive solutions, policies, and practices to transform food systems and deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through the use and conservation of agrobiodiversity.
Apply today: https://ourfood.world/reawakened/global-storytelling-initiative/
Follow us on Linkedin.
Follow us on Instagram.
Media Contact
Laura Howard-Gayeton, The Lexicon of Sustainability, +1 (707) 782-3638, laura@thelexicon.org
Laura Howard-Gayeton, Lexicon of Sustatinability, 707-782-3638, laura@thelexicon.org
SOURCE The Lexicon of Sustainability