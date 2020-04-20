LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A grant from Edison International and funds donated by the company's employees to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will support the Food Bank's efforts to provide food assistance for people facing hunger amid the coronavirus crisis. The company's employee fundraising campaign raised more than $199,000 with the company match. Combined with the $100,000 grant from Edison International, nearly $300,000 is going to help those in need in Los Angeles County as a result of the coronavirus.
The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will use the funds to provide much-needed food to children and their families who need assistance due to school closures, to serve senior citizens who are being impacted by the current situation, and to provide help to others who have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the nation's largest electric utilities serving much of Southern California, is a long-time supporter of the Food Bank through financial contributions, volunteer support and employee giving and company matching.
"At Edison, we're committed to giving back to the communities we serve and live in, especially in these unprecedented times," said Caroline Choi, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at Edison International and SCE. "The company and our employees are proud to support the efforts of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help vulnerable communities, particularly those who have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, have access to food and other critical services."
"Given the current situations, this contribution from Edison International will immediately fund emergency distributions and increase the amount of food provided to the community," said Michael Flood, the Food Bank's President and CEO. "We are sincerely grateful for Edison International and Southern California Edison's support at this critical time."
During normal times, one in five people struggles with food insecurity in Los Angeles County, including one in four children. LA County has more food-insecure individuals than any county in the nation. Thanks to our donors, the Food Bank can provide healthy food for more than 300,000 people each month, and this generous gift from Edison International will help the Food Bank to provide nutritious food to even more people during this crisis.
About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600 partner agencies and directly to families, seniors and children through direct distribution programs. The Food Bank has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, the equivalent of 1.2 billion meals since 1973. In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the Food Bank has increased food distribution by more than 70 percent reaching more than 200,000 people every week. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.
For more information, contact:
David May, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
Director of Marketing and Communications
(323) 234-3030 ext. 134
dmay@lafoodbank.org