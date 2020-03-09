AUSTIN, Minn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Happy Little Plants® products have announced a donation of $10,000 to support the efforts of the National Young Farmers Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to agriculture and helping young farmers.
The Happy Little Plants® brand is a new plant-forward protein offering from Hormel Foods. The brand's flagship product is a ground plant-based protein alternative containing 20 grams of non-GMO plant protein, with no preservatives, no cholesterol and is gluten-free.
According to Bryan Kreske, manager of the Hormel Foods business incubator, supporting the next generation of farmers reshaping the country's agriculture systems is important to the Happy Little Plants® brand and Hormel Foods. "We are excited to support the efforts of the National Young Farmers Coalition and look forward to additional opportunities to work together in the future to expand our efforts and make a difference."
"The future of our food system depends upon a new generation of farmers and ranchers," said Martin Lemos, co-executive director of the National Young Farmers Coalition. "We're grateful to the makers of the Happy Little Plants® brand for their investment in the future of farming in the United States."
Additional Happy Little Plants® products will be launched in the near future. For more information about the Happy Little Plants® brand and National Young Farmers Coalition, please visit https://www.happylittleplants.com/ and https://www.youngfarmers.org/.
ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL YOUNG FARMERS COALITION
The National Young Farmers Coalition is a nonprofit advocacy network of beginning farmers, ranchers, and supporters working together for a brighter, more equitable future for U.S. agriculture. We envision a country where young people who are willing to work hard, get trained, and take a little risk can support themselves and their families in farming. The Coalition tackles the most critical structural and economic issues preventing young people from succeeding in farming and ranching, such as access to land, credit, and skilled labor, climate challenges, health insurance, structural racial injustice, and student loan debt. Our approach includes work in three strategic areas: coalition building, policy change, and business services.
