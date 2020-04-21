ORANGE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of CHI-CHI'S® products, the nation's celebration-focused salsa brand, are encouraging consumers to make this Cinco de Mayo "Mucho Better" with at-home recipe tips and tricks to make the day fun and flavorful. As Americans find themselves hunkered at home, the brand is dedicated to bringing the party to kitchens across the country with quality ingredients, including real tomatoes and vegetables, to spice up the mundane day-to-day.
"The makers of the CHI-CHI'S® brand knows how to get the party started no matter the circumstances," said Tanya Sexton, brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "Whether celebrating at home or doing a virtual gathering, Cinco de Mayo festivities aren't complete without tasty food, festive beverages and great company. Our wide range of great-tasting salsas, tortillas and chips add a little spice, literally and figuratively, to this holiday."
No matter your mode of celebration, here are a few easy menu ideas to bring great flavor to your Cinco de Mayo virtual get-together:
- CHI-CHI'S® Thick & Chunky Salsas in mild, medium and hot and Restaurant Style Salsa add flavorful twists to your favorite Cinco de Mayo recipes, from appetizers and dishes like cheesy chicken bacon dip, seven layer dip, and taco cones to fiesta potato skins and bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers. Use CHI-CHI's® salsas as a topping right out of the jar or mix with melted cheese to your next batch of nachos for spicy, gooey goodness.
- Whether corn or flour, tortillas are the tried and true vessels of Mexican flavors. CHI-CHI'S® FOLDABLES® Tortillas aren't your average tortillas as they keep each and every ingredient of your tasty creation intact. Use them for an encapsulated soft taco or to house a crunchy quesadilla free of mess. Of course, you can never go wrong with the classic CHI-CHI'S® Burrito Style Tortillas that are big enough to handle any filling of your choice.
- Turn up the heat on your cocktail or bar cart by adding in CHI-CHI'S® Fiesta Style Roasted Tomato Salsa to your homemade Bloody Mary (or should we say Maria) mix. The ripened tomatoes, crisp onions, and a mild kick of jalapeño heat will get the party started!
As you plan homebound celebrations or everyday meals, look to the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup for a wide variety of Mexican food favorites, including salsas, sauces, tortillas and chips. For additional recipes or where to buy CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com. You can also follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
