WHO:
The makers of the HERDEZ® brand, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, are bringing its new signature Avocado Hot Sauce to the Nashville community for the first time ever. Local residents can be among the first to sample HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce at upcoming food and lifestyle events throughout Music City, Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 3.
WHAT:
Fans and food enthusiasts looking for a tasty bite will be treated to free HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce samples to enjoy on the go, as well as mouth-watering creations, such as Sweet Tea Brined Chicken, Avocado Toast and Celery with Smoked Cheddar Pimento Cheese, that can be topped with this delicious, zesty hot sauce. Events and offerings vary by location but plenty of HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce will be on hand for everyone to enjoy!
WHERE:
Interested Nashville residents should look for the HERDEZ® branded truck or stop by the HERDEZ® tent at the following events and more:
WHEN:
Musicians Corner, Sept. 24-25 & 30, Oct. 1
Marketplace in East Nashville, Sept. 24-25, Oct. 2 & 9
Nashville Brew Fest, Oct. 1
Live From 615, Oct. 2 & 8
WHAT'S
HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce is now available in Nashville at local retailers, including Walmart and Piggly Wiggly. The brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. Visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter to learn more.
