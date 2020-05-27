ORANGE, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Makers of HERDEZ® brand salsa, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, today announced the launch of its Salsa Cremosa line. Built on the unprecedented success of HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa, the new collection of creamy salsas helps home cooks and salsa enthusiasts to experience the essence of authentic Mexican cuisine and transform everyday meals into delicious, social media-worthy dishes. The Salsa Cremosa line features three varieties that provide a new way for fans to enjoy unparalleled Mexican flavors.
"Fans of HERDEZ® salsa know we stand for simple, quality ingredients that represent the heart and soul of Mexican cooking, and our new Salsa Cremosa line is an extension of that belief," said Giselle Olson, associate brand manager at MegaMex Foods. "Each jar is filled with creamy, unmatched flavor that you and anyone around the table won't be able to resist."
Packed with bold flavor, HERDEZ® Salsa Cremosa can be used as a go-to ingredient to enhance favorite recipes or poured directly over a traditional dish to add creamy flavor just before serving. The new line features three unique varieties showcasing the broad spectrum of Mexican flavors:
- HERDEZ® Cilantro Lime Salsa Cremosa—Inspired by recipes passed down through generations, this crave-worthy combination of tangy tomatillos, fresh cilantro, lime zest with garlic and jalapeno will transform fish tacos, grilled chicken or pasta salad.
- HERDEZ® Chipotle Salsa Cremosa—This is a creamy take on the popular smoky, spicy flavor of chipotle that's the perfect complement to chicken, pork or seafood. Use this as a finishing touch to shrimp tostadas or baked into a recipe for chipotle chicken taquitos.
- HERDEZ® Roasted Poblano Salsa Cremosa—Bring excitement to the table with the perfectly balanced flavors of roasted poblano peppers, garlic and cilantro. Try it over pasta, as a salad dressing or in an easy, one-skillet recipe for roasted poblano chicken.
HERDEZ® Salsas Cremosas join the existing family of HERDEZ® brand products, including salsas, HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® products, dips and more. The new line is available in select grocery stores nationwide for MSRP $2.38-$3.49.
For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information, where to buy and more, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com, or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About HERDEZ®
The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and a growing staple in homes across the U.S. It is best known for its flagship product, HERDEZ® Salsa Casera, as well as additional favorites including HERDEZ® Salsa Verde and HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa. The HERDEZ® brand is distributed by MegaMex Foods, a joint venture company between two giants in the food industry, Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) and Herdez del Fuerte, S.A. de CV.
About MegaMex Foods
MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican foods companies in the world, is reimaging Mexican Flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country and is passionate about creating the flavors Mexican food lovers love. Leading the way with fresh ideas, MegaMex Foods is committed to the authentic ingredients and foods that bring families together with trusted brands found in homes across Mexico and America like HERDEZ®, America's No. 1 selling salsa verde and WHOLLY® guacamole, the No. 1 branded refrigerated guacamole in the United States, CHI-CHI'S®, LA VICTORIA®, EMBASA®, DON MIGUEL® and DONA MARIA®. Founded by Herdez Del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is inspired by a passion for authentic Mexican flavors and backed by over 200 years of commitment to the great flavors and exciting new ideas consumers and foodservice operators crave. MegaMex Foods is located in Orange, Calif., with offices in Texas and Mexico and has nine operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners, and over 4,100 employees.