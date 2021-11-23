NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team behind The Matrix Club, Naperville's planned newest and luxurious premier convention, banquet, and performance venue recently announced that it is planning to open in April 2022 at 808 S. Route 59.
The Matrix Club is a concept unique to the suburban Chicago area. It is focused on bringing together creativity, cuisine, culture, and art in a beautiful and innovative way that is affordable and will accommodate every type of event, from weddings, fundraisers, corporate events, and conventions to large concerts.
"We offer an international hub to an area that is already multicultural, a place to support global arts, to celebrate diverse cultures within the community, and to collaborate with artists of all types," said The Matrix Club's Director of Sales and Events, Cherryl Marcey. "We cannot wait to be an integral part of Naperville's event and entertainment venues."
The club's building was consciously designed to have different spaces to welcome guests with an international vibe and present many amenities. Renderings of these spaces can be found on this link.
Apart from the banquet and convention center, the venue includes The Matrix Room, a 220-seat international fusion restaurant, bar, and music lounge; the Dhrishti Center of Performing Arts that seats 200; yoga and dance studios; the Dhrishti Art Gallery to promote art from local and international artists; and the Matrix Sound Lab, offering the best in audiovisual recording and mastering. The impressive banquet and convention area will seat 1,200 people for banquets and can also be used for concerts for up to 2,000 people. Carefully curated audio-visual systems featuring Bose, RCF, Danley, and Chauvet products will produce a high sound quality.
"The Matrix Club's vision is to bring together global cultures, music, art, cuisine, and people from all over the world," said Madan Kulkarni, the club's conceptualizer. "This venue is being built to welcome all communities because it is apparent when people are exposed to diverse cultures, they begin to better understand each other. And more so, music is the easiest form of communication. It doesn't require a passport or visa to go beyond boundaries, and the beat is global, like your heartbeat."
When it comes to offering creative and delectable dishes, the venue taps into the influence of many international cuisines. Creating these menus is multi-star Michelin-rated Chef Yanni Sanchez who applies her culinary expertise and training from France, Mexico, North America, and South Asia.
"I am eager to get started and be part of a new concept with all the challenges and rewards that come with a global venue," she said.
About The Matrix Club:
Located in Naperville, Illinois, The Matrix Club is a premier events facility dedicated to offering the finest level of convenience, value, and state-of-the-art technology. While The Matrix Club houses an expansive banquet and events center, you will find it offers so much more than traditional venues!
The Matrix Club's Dhrishti Center includes a luxurious theatre, yoga studio, and art gallery – all with Bose Matrix audio and video system capabilities. Looking to turn your event into a one-of-a-kind experience? The Matrix Room serves up succulent international cuisine that is the perfect addition to any gathering. Our spaces are fully equipped to manage anything from intimate lunch meetings to large concerts.
We proudly partner with local businesses to offer discounted memberships and are excited to team up with nearby colleges and high schools for performances in the Dhrishti Center for Performing Arts. For more information, call (630) 581-7200 or cherryl@matrixvenue.com.
