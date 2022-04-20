The Mexican Avocado Industry’s Commitment to Sustainability

The Mexican Avocado Industry’s Commitment to Sustainability

 By Family Features Editorial Syndicate

MISSION, Kan., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The avocado industry in Mexico, led by the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico, its registered packers and growers, and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association, is committed to responsible farming and sustainable practices that protect and conserve both the land and environment, all while ensuring the quality of Mexican avocados. Visit avocadoinstitute.org for news, facts and education on the avocado industry in Mexico.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com 

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mexican-avocado-industrys-commitment-to-sustainability-301529449.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.