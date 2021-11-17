LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naturally Los Angeles, a community organization dedicated to fostering sustainable business practices and conscious growth across the natural products industry in greater Los Angeles, has formally launched and is looking to bring in new members that will guide the future of the industry locally. Board members at the helm of the organization's inaugural year include entrepreneurial luminaries such as Vanessa Dew, Co-Founder of Health-Ade Kombucha, Eugene Kang, Co-Founder of Country Archer, Natasha Case, CEO of Coolhaus, and Greg Fleishman, Investor & Co-Founder of Foodstirs Junk-Free Bakery.
Naturally Los Angeles is part of the Naturally Network, a not-for-profit organization and the only collaborative community that advances and champions the wide-ranging ecosystem that makes up the natural and organic products industry. Founded in Boulder, Colorado in 2005, the Naturally Network has grown with chapters in Austin, the Bay Area, Chicago, New York, North Bay and San Diego, with Los Angeles as the latest addition.
Naturally, Los Angeles will serve the Los Angeles-based natural products industry with access to education, resources, and capital to promote leadership and fuel entrepreneurship and innovation. On a mission to create meaningful connections for and among members, Naturally Los Angeles will offer business coaching, serve as an advocate on important industry issues and coordinate economic development activities that advance the interests of its members. Naturally Los Angeles will act as a catalyst in creating a healthier, more conscious world that prioritizes the products and practices represented by the natural products community by enabling companies to thrive so they can change the world for the better.
"I'm thrilled to be part of the leadership team for Naturally LA," said Natasha Case, CEO of Coolhaus. "It's very evident that there has been a true coming of age for the CPG food scene locally in the past decade, and so it's really meaningful that we can build an organization to reflect that blossoming community in a way that is inclusive and represents all of the delicious innovation LA has to offer."
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to co-lead and contribute towards building Los Angeles's first natural products industry trade organization," said Greg Fleishman, Investor & Co-Founder of Foodstirs Junk-Free Bakery. "Through our unique and powerful resources, we will be able to effectively serve the needs of LA's vast ecosystem of local consumer brands, agencies, investors, and retailers in a way that perfectly aligns with their missions to help make the world better."
For more information on Naturally Los Angeles, visit http://www.naturallyla.org. For more information on the Naturally Network visit http://www.naturallynetwork.org.
About Naturally Los Angeles
Naturally Los Angeles is a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing and promoting organic and natural products businesses to be a powerful force for positive change within greater Los Angeles. A chapter of the Naturally Network, Naturally Los Angeles was founded in 2021 and is a member-based organization comprised of manufacturers, service providers, entrepreneurs, investors, and individuals in California.
