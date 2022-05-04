The actual Kentucky Derby may only last a few minutes, but the entire event is a day-long festivity. Start planning parties and celebrations now with the Perfect Cocktail and the Perfect Mint Julep Cup from Prince of Scots
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the lover of premium cocktails and good times, Prince of Scots has created the perfect mint julep to raise the bar on the race day experience or summer garden party style.
First, start with Prince of Scots heavy, handmade copper with 24K Gold-Plate Mint Julep Cup. Each cup is inspired by the original mint julep cup made in Kentucky during the 1800s. The copper will keep the drink ice cold and the frosty appearance of the 24K Gold on the cup is stunning.
Millionaire Mint Julep Recipe
- 2 oz Kentucky Bourbon
- 2 oz Earl Grey Simple Syrup*
- 1/4 oz Aquafaba
- Fresh Spearmint Leaves
- Orange Twists
Directions
- Rub the Julep cup's rim with mint and orange.
- Drop them in and fill with ice.
- Shake the Bourbon, Syrup, and Aquafaba with ice.
- Pour over ice, & garnish
.
*Earl Grey Julep Syrup
- 4 cups Boiling Water
- 4 Earl Grey Tea Bags
- 1 cup Sugar
- 15 Spearmint Leaves
- Remove water from heat and brew tea 5 minutes.
- Add sugar and mint, stir until all crystals have dissolved.
- Cool and Strain
PRINCE OF SCOTS 24K GOLD PLATE MINT JULEP CUP - LIMITED EDITION
If the desire is to live the life of luxury, the 24K Gold-Plate Julep is best in class. Woodford Reserve offers a version of a 24 Gold-Plated Mint Julep Cup at derby season for $2500 each, now is the chance to serve up the luxury in a cup at home.
The Classic Mint Julep
No Derby party is complete without the official drink of the Kentucky Derby, the classic mint julep cocktail. Almost 120,000 mint juleps are served during Kentucky Derby weekend at Churchill Downs.
The official julep recipe consists of Bourbon, crushed ice, sugar, water, and fresh mint. For a twist on the classic mint julep, check out Prince of Scots Illustrated Guide for Cocktail Etiquette Tea Towel which features a Mint Julep recipe to take the entertaining experience to the next level.
The Classic Mint Julep Recipe
- 3 Ounces of Bourbon
- 1 Ounce of Sugar Syrup
- 4 Springs of Mint
Directions
- Muddle the mint with the sugar syrup in Prince of Scots Mint Julep Cup
- Fill Cup with Ice
- Add Bourbon & Stir
- Garnish with Sprig of Mint
THE BEST SILVER-PLATE JULEP CUP
Spruce Eats rated Prince of Scots as one of the 7 Best Mint Julep Cups of 2021 and 2022. Prince of Scots could not agree more. Rated the Best Silver-Plate Cups can also make a premium vase. Each julep cup is presented in a trophy like box to preserve an heirloom quality cup.
