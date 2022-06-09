The NPD Group announced the winners of its inaugural consumer awards during the Sweets and Snacks Expo, hosted by National Confectioners Association in Chicago, May 24-25.
CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group announced the winners of its inaugural consumer awards during the Sweets and Snacks Expo, hosted by National Confectioners Association in Chicago, May 24-25. The awards, presented by NPD's food and beverage practice to the winning sweets and snacks manufacturers, were based on the highest share of eatings together with needs, motivations, situations, or occasions that influenced the snack or treat selection, according to the company's SnackTrack® service, which continually tracks treat and snack consumption attitudes and behaviors.
"The sweets and snacks industry plays an essential role in meeting various consumer needs, like on-the-go convenience, a morning boost, or a 'happy' treat," says Darren Seifer, NPD food and beverage industry analyst. "Through our consumer awards, we wanted to recognize how the industry focuses on their consumers in multiple ways, giving them just what they need and want."
The NPD Group Sweets and Snacks Expo Consumer Awards
Happy Consumer Award – Top snack cake consumed when happy:
Hostess Cupcakes/Company: Hostess
Take It With Me Award – Top snack cake consumed on the go:
Little Debbie Chocolate Cupcakes/Company: McKee Foods
Morning Boost Award – Top diet bars consumed during morning occasions:
Atkins Bars/Company: The Simply Good Foods Company
Premium Chocolate Choice Award — Top premium chocolate candy brand consumed:
Godiva/Company: Godiva Chocolate
Holiday Ace Award - Non-Chocolate Candy — Top chewy candy consumed on major holidays:
Haribo Goldbears/Company: Haribo
Can't Put It Down Award — Top brand consumed more than 3x in the same day:
Tic Tac/Company: Ferrero
Healthy Lunch Box Award — Top better-for-you snack food consumed at school:
Mott's Applesauce/Company: Keurig Dr Pepper
Mom, I Want It Award - Top candy requested by kids:
Snickers/Company: Mars
Favorite Savory Snack Award - Top savory snack consumed as a 'favorite snack':
Lay's Classic/Company: Frito-Lay
Favorite Sweet Snack Award - Top sweet snack consumed as a "favorite snack":
Oreo/Company: Mondelēz International
Holiday Ace for Chocolate Candy Award – Top chocolate brand consumed on major holidays:
Hershey's Kisses/Company: The Hershey Company
Source: The NPD Group/SnackTrack®, year ending December 2021
