EL PASO, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since re-opening in October, Hotel Paso del Norte has welcomed drink and dining enthusiasts with pre-prohibition style cocktails in its famous Dome Bar and regional dining specialties at Sabor. Last month's opening of El Mirador Rooftop Bar brought a new dynamic to the property with specialty cocktails, tapas, and live entertainment.
Now, Hotel Paso del Norte is opening the doors to its signature restaurant, 1700° Steak House where the menu is anchored by aged USDA prime beef. Some of these fine, hand-cut steaks are from cattle born on Native American lands where traditional ranching practices are supported. This helps to reinvest in Native American ranchers, families, and communities. Steaks are complemented by the freshest seafood and an extensive selection of appetizers, side dishes, and desserts that offer a "Culinary Tip of the Hat" to local cuisine. 1700°'s elegant and energetic atmosphere is the perfect setting for a broad selection of world-class wines by the bottle and glass, along with local and national craft beer selections, and barrel-aged and handcrafted cocktails.
"We are serving the best of El Paso with a culinary scene inspired by the many influences that have shaped this region's cuisine," said Chef Andy Ribelin, an El Paso native whose grandfather was a chef at the city's International Club in the 1950s. "El Paso is not Tex-Mex, rather a culmination of Mexican, Southwestern, and American culinary styles combined with the region's ample bounty of meat and produce. It's a fusion of flavors like nowhere else."
A definitive culinary scene is the signature offering of Hotel Paso del Norte, which is managed by Greenwood Hospitality. At the hotel's multiple drink and dining venues, every element of the experience is curated: exquisite cuisines, world-class wines, extensive libation offerings, décor, lighting, music, styles of service, silver, china, and glassware. Additionally, menus change throughout the year to offer what is in season in the Texas mountain and basin region.
A sampling of Hotel Paso del Norte's other culinary experiences:
- El Mirador is a 10th-floor cocktail lounge featuring craft cocktails, an extensive selection of fine wine by glass and bottle, craft beer, and the availability of "bottle service." Its rooftop location is a storied destination within the hotel where patrons in the early 20th century came to watch the Mexican Revolution while drinking libations. The food menu consists of small plates and light fare graciously served in a setting that features panoramic views of El Paso and Mexico. Live entertainment is also a highlight several nights a week.
- Underneath the hotel's Tiffany-style, stained glass dome ceiling; The Dome Bar is the destination for pre-prohibition-style cocktails. Fine cognacs and whiskeys offer stirring treats alongside appetizers and small plates.
- Sabor is the hotel's light-filled restaurant, where a spacious interior intermingles with sprawling patios for indoor and al fresco dining options. Here locals and guests alike immerse themselves in the charms of this Southwest inspired restaurant, drawing heavily on the various regional flavors and art from Mexico. The menu focuses on local specialties and classical offerings. Its playful but sophisticated approach is noteworthy, adding modern culinary twists to traditional techniques and recipes. Here, a collection of Tequilas and Mezcals is unrivaled in the market along with authentic Mexican cocktails, local beer, and wines by the glass.
- Dulce, which opened on April 26th, is the hotel's bakery café and gelateria that features barista-quality coffees and beverages; fresh baked goods; sophisticated pre-made salads, sandwiches and house-made Gelato in a refined fast-casual setting.
"For everyone who lives here and visits—Hotel Paso del Norte is part of the El Paso story," said Chef Ribelin. "We welcome every guest as though they are coming home by putting our souls into the entirety of the experience: the menu, the quality of our ingredients, the beauty of the venue, and a level of service that is personable, yet elegant and fun."
Dining reservations for 1700° can be made at https://www.opentable.com/r/1700-degrees-steakhouse-el-paso.
