BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FOMO-inducing Cheez-It® and Wine box that had everyone buzzing last year is back, just in time to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day festivities. This year's limited-edition box offers a brand-new, summer-ready combination: Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé.
Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers pair perfectly with the crisp, refreshing flavor of House Wine rosé — all in one convenient package. It's no secret that rosé is the ideal beverage for peak of summer, and the cheesy, crunchy satisfaction of Cheez-It crackers pairs perfectly with the light, crisp flavor of everyone's favorite summer drink. The tasty combo is perfect for a socially distant happy hour, virtual book club or a cozy night on the couch watching reality TV with a few friends.
"Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "White Cheddar is a long-standing favorite of Cheez-It fans and what better match than light, refreshing rosé? Not only does it perfectly complement the cheesy goodness, it's also the unofficial wine of summer!"
Limited-Edition Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé will be available online for $29.99 at OriginalHouseWine.com beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern on July 23, 2020, while supplies last. But unlike rosé, the box probably won't last all day so, snag a box before it sells out!
"Similar to the many varieties of Cheez-It, our wines run the full spectrum of flavor," said Hal Landvoigt, winemaker for House Wine. "We've seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season. For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement to the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar."
House Wine is the recipient of several Best Buy accolades from leading industry publications such as Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast. For additional details on the partnership, be sure to visit CheezIt.com and OriginalHouseWine.com.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.
About House Wine
Original House Wine is approachable and unpretentious. Available in a variety of varietal and flavors in cans, boxes, and bottles, House Wine is designed for enjoyment at any and all occasions. Created in 2004, House Wine is crafted with the goal of providing maximum quality and value in a minimalist package. Today, Winemaker Hal Landvoigt continues driving the brand's irreverent spirit by traveling the world to source the best grapes and cultivate its uniquely irreverent style. Visit http://originalhousewine.com/. Follow us! Instagram @ourhousewine or on Facebook @housewine.
About Precept Wine
Seattle-based Precept Wine is the largest privately held wine producer in the Pacific Northwest and a top 12 American wine producer. With deep roots representing more than 30 years of Northwest investments in the wine industry, Precept owns and maintains nearly 4,000 planted vineyard acres across Washington, Idaho, New Mexico and Oregon; such leading wine brands as Waterbrook, Gruet, Browne Family Vineyards, Canoe Ridge Vineyard, House Wine, Pendulum, Primarius, Washington Hills, Battle Creek Cellars, Ste. Chapelle, Cense and Colby Red, plus tasting rooms and hospitality throughout the Pacific Northwest and New Mexico. Founded in 2003 by Andrew Browne and Dan Baty, the company's wineries have garnered more than 800 combined best buys and critical scores exceeding 90 points. Learn more at www.preceptwine.com.