NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Peninsula Hotels is delighted to announce the long-anticipated reopening of its iconic New York City hotel – a heritage property that has hosted discerning world travelers since 1988. In celebration of its guests' return, the hotel is unveiling a series of exquisite new art, culinary, and wellness experiences for visitors to enjoy.
Occupying one of the most prestigious addresses in Manhattan, just steps from Central Park along the cultural nexus of Fifth Avenue, The Peninsula New York marks its reopening today with a dynamic new art installation, Life en Route. The exhibit, which includes multimedia works from a group of renowned international artists, immerses viewers in the sensory pleasures of travel and cross-cultural experiences. Several of the works on display will be available for sale to benefit The Peninsula New York's cultural partners. The hotel will also host Dutch neo-expressionist painter Peter Riezebos this summer as part of the group's global Art in Resonance program. While he is in residence in one of the hotel's suites, guests can visit with Mr. Riezebos and watch as he creates artwork especially inspired by the city of New York.
Two exclusive promotions will also be available for guests returning to The Peninsula New York. The Rediscover Manhattan offer (starting at $745 per night) includes daily breakfast, complimentary parking, and tickets to a distinctively New York cultural experience such as Top of the Rock or The Museum of Modern Art. The Suite Escape offer (starting at $1,945) includes daily breakfast, a New York-themed welcome amenity, and complimentary parking or roundtrip airport transfer in the hotel's Mercedes S500 sedan.
Revel in the return of iconic city views and a bubbly party atmosphere by joining Salon de Ning's rooftop to enjoy the tunes of the hotel's DJ series: guests will be able to take in New York City's famed skyline while enjoying tunes curated by top female DJs every Thursday night through July.
The Peninsula Chicago is commemorating its 20th anniversary this June as an acclaimed Windy City landmark. In honor of its vicennial, the hotel is debuting three special offers for guests who appreciate its gracious Far East-meets-Midwest hospitality. First, the hotel's top-rated, refined Cantonese restaurant, Shanghai Terrace, and The Lobby restaurant will debut a special menu of favorites from the last two decades, including Szechwan prawns, Pierrot gourmet chicken salad, rice noodles with shrimp and tenderloin, and a special rainbow patterned veggie dumpling. For every purchase of these Culinary Classics Revived through the end of 2021, The Peninsula Chicago will be donating a meal to The Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Throughout the month, The Spa at The Peninsula Chicago will also extend a 20% discount off all treatments booked on Tuesdays, as well as purchases of Subtle Energies beauty products. Guests arranging a stay during June can additionally enjoy the 20th Anniversary Special package, which includes a 20% discount on rooms and suites, a chocolate amenity, and a Peter Bear with a special anniversary medallion for kids.
Also celebrating its anniversary later this year, The Peninsula Beverly Hills – whose lush gardenlike property sits adjacent to Century City and the legendary Rodeo Drive – will propose a welcoming special offer to guests who visit the sun-washed location. The Beverly Hills Dreaming package (starting at $715 per night) includes daily Continental breakfast, a $100 credit to be used toward pool cabanas or the hotel's award-winning dining, valet parking, and (for guests booking suites) use of one of the BMW vehicles from the Peninsula Beverly Hills's luxury automotive fleet. Other exciting events and offers will be added as the hotel gets closer to its 30th anniversary date.
At all ten of its properties around the world, The Peninsula Hotels is doubling down on its commitment to service and luxury with The Peninsula Promise. This new portfolio-wide initiative provides guests with enhanced flexibility, comfort, and convenience. The many features of The Peninsula Promise include guaranteed connecting rooms, ensuring shared space for guests to safely enjoy with family and friends; fully flexible check-in and check-out times, allowing guests to have their rooms ready as early as 6:00 a.m. on their arrival date and check out as late as 10:00 p.m. on their departure date; PenChat, a private 24-hour e-concierge service, which lets guests text any request or requirement (from dining and transport reservations to in-room delivery of extra pillows) quickly and securely; and custom-fragranced, environmentally friendly in-room amenities like shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, and body milk, made with natural ingredients and packaged in recyclable materials.
To learn more about The Peninsula Hotels in New York, Chicago, and Beverly Hills, please visit peninsula.com.
