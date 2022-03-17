The Port of Call in Mystic, CT, explores international cocktail culture and cuisine. The main floor is styled after a classic yacht, while below deck is Dive, a diver-themed bar with a nod to the region's diving history. Beverage director Jade Ayala's cocktails draw influence from the flavors of great port cities, riffing on classic drinks and pushing the envelope with experimental techniques. Executive chef Renée Touponce's food pairings are inspired by coastal communities around the globe.