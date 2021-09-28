RUTHERFORD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synonymous with wine country cuisine, The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil today received its 14th consecutive Star award from the MICHELIN Guide California. The globally recognized rating Guide is one of the most universally respected culinary authorities of exceptional dining. The 2021 Guide rates Auberge du Soleil among the top restaurants in California, designated as "an international culinary destination and leader in the industry" by MICHELIN.
Renowned for its commitment to sourcing ingredients from neighboring farms and purveyors, Mediterranean-inspired seasonal dishes, award-winning international wine cellar, and spectacular vista views, The Restaurant has attained a rich legacy as a "must experience" stop along any culinary journey to Napa Valley.
"The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil is at the heart of our property experience," said Bradley Reynolds, Managing Director of Auberge du Soleil. "We are extremely grateful to the MICHELIN Guide for recognizing us with a fourteenth consecutive Star. We dedicate this award to our extraordinary team who consistently deliver impeccable food, wine and service that makes for wonderful dining memories for our guests."
Robert Curry has served as Executive Chef at Auberge du Soleil since 2005. Widely considered a landmark among California wine country restaurants, Auberge du Soleil is dedicated to maintaining the culinary traditions of both Napa Valley and France. Curry's dishes showcase flavorful peak-of-season ingredients sourced from a range of local and regional purveyors and farmers with whom Curry has developed long-standing relationships.
Executive Pastry Chef Paul Lemieux has led the pastry team at Auberge du Soleil since 2003. His finely crafted work is evident in the exquisite seasonal desserts he creates including delectable housemade chocolate, involving sourcing cacao beans from select international farms and carefully roasting and refining the chocolate in small batches in the hotel's pastry kitchen.
The Restaurant's menu items are complemented by pairings from an award-winning wine list. The 15,000 bottle cellar of domestic and international selections is curated by Wine Director, Kris Margerum. The Restaurant's wine program consistently receives Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence.
The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil is open for lunch, Wednesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring a two-course prix fixe for $60 and three courses for $75. A three-course brunch is offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $85, and dinner service is available Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., including three courses for $135, four courses for $155 or a six-course tasting menu for $185. All menus include vegetarian selections available with each course.
The Restaurant, along with the casual Bistro and Bar, is open to the public, and serve as cornerstones for Auberge du Soleil, a Forbes Five Star hotel, flagship for the Auberge Resorts Collection and a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, an international association of outstanding boutique properties known for their excellence in hospitality and the culinary arts.
Inspired by the relaxed sophistication of the South of France, and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil provides the quintessential Napa Valley adult getaway. The hotel features wine country's most luxurious accommodations, spectacular valley views, and passionate, intuitive service that sets the standard for gracious wine country hospitality. The property is perennially ranked among the best in the world by influential travel publications.
For more information please visit http://www.aubergedusoleil.com and follow at facebook.com/AubergeduSoleil and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeduSoleil. For Restaurant reservations and availability contact the hotel directly at 800.348.5406 or email ads.restaurant@aubergeresorts.com.
About Relais & Châteaux
Created in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an organization of more than 560 exceptional hotels and restaurants run by independent men and women, all driven by a passion for their profession and dedicated to the authenticity of the relationships they build with their customers. With operations on all five continents, from the vineyards of Napa Valley to Provence and the beaches of the Indian Ocean, Relais & Châteaux members invite all to discover the art of living enshrined in the location's culture, and share a unique, human story. Relais & Châteaux members have a profound desire to protect and showcase the richness and diversity of the cuisine and inviting cultures of the world. They worked towards this goal, along with the goal to preserve local heritages and the environment, through a UNESCO Manifesto in November 2014. For more information please visit http://www.relaischateaux.com.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 19 hotels and resorts across three continents, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit aubergeresorts.com. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge.
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, GSM, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
