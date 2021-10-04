ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrate Halloween this year with the return of SNAX-Sational Brands' spooktacular special edition Halloween Cookie Pop OREO® popcorn made with real OREO® cookie pieces, drizzled to perfection with orange colored creme. It will make its Halloween debut again this year at retailers nationwide, including ShopRite, H.E.B., Hy-Vee, select Kroger grocers and e-comm (http://www.CookiepopCandyPop.com) for $3.99 in 5.25oz size bags.
Halloween Cookie Pop, made with real OREO® cookie pieces, is the highly anticipated limited edition offering that won't disappoint with its delicious combo of both salty and sweet flavors, with each piece drizzled to perfection with orange colored creme. The perfect Halloween treat for entertaining at home with close family and friends, pairing with scary movie marathons.
"Popcorn mixed with cookie and candy are must-have combos you never knew you needed until Cookie Pop and Candy Pop disrupted the snack aisle. I am thrilled that we continue to roll out incredible pairings with the top cookie and candy names in the world. It is such an exciting product and we continue to roll out new flavors for consumers to enjoy. Halloween is one of America's favorite holidays, so we are excited to share this with snack lovers nationwide." - Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer of SNAX-Sational Brands Group.
SNAX-Sational Brands' premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone's favorite things - ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America's cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a "Top 20 Snack of 2020" by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Robert De Niro to Ashley Greene to Mario Lopez to Cedric The Entertainer.
The full line of flavor varieties include Candy Pop made with M&M's® Minis candy pieces, Cookie Pop made with OREO® cookie pieces, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with TWIX® candy pieces, Candy Pop made with Butterfinger® candy pieces, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER®, and Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!® cookie pieces, with new flavor profiles launching in 2021.
As part of the brand's ongoing "SnackGiving" initiative, a portion of proceeds from all sales of all flavor varieties benefit The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their efforts as of December 2020. Most notably, their new Seacrest Studio at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The new Seacrest Studio makes it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays. Patients will also have the ability to call down to the studio via their hospital room phone to engage in events they are watching on their screen. A portion of proceeds from all popcorn bag sales are donated to the foundation.
ABOUT COOKIE POP AND CANDY POP
SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America's #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop made with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M's® Minis, Candy Pop made with Peanut M&M's®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER®, Cookie Pop made with OREO® Halloween Edition and the soon-to-launch Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Sam's Club, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties.
OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.
