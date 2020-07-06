NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice noodles market in APAC 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the rice noodles market in APAC and it is poised to grow by $ 855.18 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on rice noodles market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for gluten-free products in APAC and growing use of rice noodles in variety of cuisines.
The rice noodles market in APAC market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes
The rice noodles market in APAC is segmented as below:
By Product
• Rice vermicelli
• Rice stick
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• China
• Thailand
• Vietnam
• Indonesia
• Rest of APAC
This study identifies the product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the rice noodles market in APAC growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our rice noodles market in APAC covers the following areas:
• Rice noodles market in APAC sizing
• Rice noodles market in APAC forecast
• Rice noodles market in APAC industry analysis
