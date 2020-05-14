CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 30 years, Funfetti® baking products have helped adults and children alike transform any day into a celebration. From classic cookies to bold-colored cakes and frosting, Funfetti has offered fun and innovative products that invite families everywhere to share the joy of baking delicious treats together at home. Building upon the recent success of the iconic brand's launch into breakfast with a pancake mix and coffee creamer – and confirming rumors a new cereal is joining the category lineup – Funfetti will debut in the cereal aisle this August.
"We tip our baking hats to those who discovered our secret early, and we're excited to announce that Funfetti cereal is in fact real and coming soon," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer of Hometown Food Company, which owns the rights to Pillsbury's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti. "We are in a period right now
Sprinkled with bright colors and remaining true to the Funfetti cake taste, the bursting-with-fun 17oz. family-sized cereal box will retail for $3.50 - $5.50, depending on the retail location.
While the debut is still a few months away, join Funfetti in celebrating delicious recipes, behind-the-scenes moments and more by following along via Facebook and Instagram.
About Hometown Food Company
Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti™, along with the Hungry Jack®, Martha White®, Jim Dandy®, White Lily® and Three Rivers® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in October 2019 by acquiring the Arrowhead Mills® and SunSpire® brands.
