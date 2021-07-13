CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Safe + Fair Food Company, the fast-growing brand making clean, plant-based, allergy-friendly food, snack, and beverage innovations available at honest prices and accessible to everyone, is expanding their award-winning Seasoned Popcorn offerings with the launch of Everything Bagel Seasoned Popcorn. Combining classic everything bagel flavor with safer and healthier ingredients, Safe + Fair's newest savory seasoned popcorn is a satisfying snack that can be enjoyed anytime and anyplace!
"Safe + Fair continues to pioneer the popcorn category by reimagining fan-favorite flavors with high-quality, plant-forward ingredients that all food-lovers, including those with food allergies or dietary needs, can enjoy," said Will Holsworth, Safe + Fair CEO. "Our new Everything Bagel Seasoned Popcorn satisfies the craving for this popular flavor, without the worry or sacrifice."
Everything Bagel Seasoned Popcorn delivers the deliciously distinctive taste of an everything bagel with mindful twist, made without sesame seeds, one of the top nine allergens, and poppy seeds, another known allergen. Featuring a sinful – yet simple – indulgence of kettle-popped popcorn, sunflower oil, pea protein, and traditional everything bagel spices like sea-salt and garlic, Everything (but the allergens) Bagel Seasoned Popcorn is just 44 calories per cup and 100% whole grain.
Like all Safe + Fair products, Everything Bagel Seasoned Popcorn is made with only clean, plant-based, allergy-friendly, whole grain, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO ingredients, and is completely free of trans fat, cholesterol, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. Safe + Fair stringently follows 16 proprietary measures to ensure their products are safe, free of the top allergens, and of the highest quality. Recognized for their leadership in safe and fair food, Safe + Fair most recently garnered a 2021 Mindful Award for "Popcorn Product of the Year," for their Dill Pickle Seasoned Popcorn.
Everything Bagel Seasoned Popcorn will be available exclusively on Safe + Fair's website beginning July 13, 2021 for $5 per bag, and is also included in the World's Best Seasoned Popcorn Bundle for $39. Safe + Fair donates 3% of proceeds to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University, and is also partnered with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). For more information, visit http://www.safeandfair.com or connect @safeandfair.
About The Safe + Fair Food Company
The Safe + Fair Food Company is a clean-label, plant-based brand dedicated to making delicious, interesting, simple, and honestly-priced foods and beverages inclusive to a range of dietary needs and goals, and accessible to everyone. To ensure their products are safe, free of the top allergens, and of the highest quality, Safe + Fair implements the strictest food allergy testing available. 3% of proceeds from all products are donated to Stanford University's Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, and the company is also aligned with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). Safe + Fair is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and retails at SafeandFair.com and on shelves nationally. For products, retailers, and more information, visit The Safe + Fair Food Company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
