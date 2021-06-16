CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Safe + Fair Food Company, the fast-growing brand making clean, allergy-friendly, plant-based food and snack innovations available at honest prices and accessible to everyone, is leaning into the beverage category with the introduction of Kids Protein Powder. Available in Chocolate Cupcake and Vanilla Ice Cream flavors, Kids Protein Powder is packed with vegan protein and nutritional, digestive, and immune-boosting benefits, along with crave-worthy taste.
"Safe + Fair has developed Kids Protein Powder to help children meet their daily protein intake, whether they're active, underweight, picky eaters, or have food allergies, while also satisfying consumer demand for affordably-priced protein powders made with high-quality, plant-forward ingredients that support a range of food allergy and dietary needs," said Will Holsworth, Safe + Fair CEO.
A one-scoop serving of Kids Protein Powder deliciously delivers 9g of energy-fueling vegan pea protein and essential nutrients from 16 different fruits and vegetables. It also contains 6-7g of cassava and apple for balanced digestion, plus a prebiotic and probiotic blend to maintain healthy immune and digestive systems. Simply add one scoop of Kids Protein Powder to beverages, smoothies, baked goods, or other dishes and recipes, and enjoy!
Like all Safe + Fair products, Kids Protein Powder is made with only clean, plant-based, allergy-friendly, whole grain, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO ingredients, and is completely free of trans fat, cholesterol, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners. Safe + Fair stringently follows 16 proprietary measures to ensure their products are safe, free of the top allergens, and of the highest quality.
Kids Protein Powder is now available on Safe + Fair's website. Chocolate Cupcake Kids Protein Powder and Vanilla Ice Cream Kids Protein Powder will each be available for $29 per pouch and $57 for a bundle of both flavors, with 3% of proceeds donated to the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University. For more information, visit http://www.safeandfair.com or connect @safeandfair.
About The Safe + Fair Food Company
The Safe + Fair Food Company is a clean-label, plant-based brand dedicated to making delicious, interesting, simple, and honestly-priced foods and beverages inclusive to a range of dietary needs and goals, and accessible to everyone. To ensure their products are safe, free of the top allergens, and of the highest quality, Safe + Fair implements the strictest food allergy testing available. 3% of proceeds from all products are donated to Stanford University's Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, and the company is also aligned with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). Safe + Fair is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and retails at SafeandFair.com and on shelves nationally. For products, retailers, and more information, visit The Safe + Fair Food Company or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
