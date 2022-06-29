The Shipwright's Daughter restaurant in Mystic, CT has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator's 2022 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world's best restaurants for wine. With an aim to make exceptional, small producer wines accessible and approachable, beverage director Kathleen Standridge developed an eclectic wine program that complements the coastal cuisine of executive chef David Standridge and includes over 135 selections from around the world.