The Simple Root, a new global plant-based brand, will launch a vegetable-forward line of dips, cream cheese-style spreads, and artisan cheese-style spreads in the US this fall. The company uses an innovative process to create a creamy base from root vegetables, then blends in a handful of other ingredients including vegetables, fruits, herbs and spices. The refrigerated products are not made with dairy, nuts, soy, gluten, wheat, eggs or artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.